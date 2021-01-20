45.2 F
New live venue takes shape as 2021 Fortress Festival cancelled

FWBP Staff
Wild Acre Live

It’s a good news/bad news story. First the bad news: The 2021 Fortress Festival is being cancelled due to the pandemic. The festival is slated to return in the spring of 2022. That’s some good news.

But there is more good news.

The Fortress team has unveiled more details surrounding Wild Acre Live, a new live music venue created in partnership with Wild Acre Brewing and Fortress Presents.

Wild Acre Live is a new multi-stage live venue complex located at Wild Acre’s original brewery in Fort Worth (1734 E El Paso St, 76102). The outdoor stage will soon feature a mix of local artists from across DFW alongside popular national touring acts. 

Click HERE to see a new promo video that helps to highlight the new venue with other important links included below as well. Stay tuned as grand opening plans and future concert details will be announced in the coming months. 

