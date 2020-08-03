92.3 F
Free webinar: Changing Technology in Immigration Court

By FWBP Staff
Texas A&M Law presents Changing Technology in Immigration Court: COVID-19 and Beyond Tuesday, August 4 at 12 noon.
Examine the changing role of technology in immigration courts, including the use of remote adjudication, telephonic appearances by counsel, and electronic filing:


– How technology can be used to expand access to counsel and help address the backlog of immigration cases
¬– Potential benefits and challenges associated with various technologies such as remote adjudication from the perspectives of attorneys representing immigrants, counsel with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, an immigration judge, and academics
– How the COVID-19 pandemic spurred technological changes, and any potential long-term impact of those changes
Presenters:
Daniel Bleiberg, Associate, Jones Day, Laredo Project
Robert Dunikoski, Deputy Chief Counsel for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Dallas, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Ingrid Eagly, Professor of Law, UCLA School of Law
Luz Herrera, Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Experiential Education, Texas A&M School of Law
The Honorable Hugo Martinez, Assistance Chief Immigration Judge, Fort Worth Immigration Adjudication Center
Moderator: Fatma Marouf, Professor of Law and Immigrant Rights Clinic Director, Texas A&M School of Law
These informative and timely webinars, presented by knowledgeable scholars and professionals, include real-time question and answer sessions with webinar panelists. 
Webinar log-in info:


Upon registration, registrants will be sent an email with the Zoom webinar log-in information and a reminder email the morning of the webinar (you may need to check your spam or junk folders).
While the panelists are all attorneys, they will be discussing the law generally, and nothing in the webinar should be considered as legal advice. Attendees should consult their own legal advisor to address their own unique circumstances.
Register here:
https://bit.ly/TexasAandMLawimmigration

– FWBP Staff

