Fuzzy’s has $1.50 select tacos for the food’s national day Oct. 4

On National Taco Day – Sunday, October 4 – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will offer select $1.50 tacos all day*. Head to your neighborhood Fuzzy’s and celebrate with a breakfast taco or Baja taco (or both)!

This year you can enjoy your tacos on a Fuzzy’s patio with a FuzzyRita or bring them home for a taco party with your family! Special National Taco Day pricing is valid for dine-in, and for the first time ever will also be available for takeout and online orders** placed through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.

Cutting Open a Smothered Burrito courtesy Fuzzy’s

Fuzzy Taco Shop’s signature Baja tacos are served on the guests’ choice of tortilla, and are made with choice of protein including shredded chicken or brisket, seasoned ground beef, spicy pork, and grilled veggies, and their signature garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro and feta. Fuzzy’s breakfast tacos feature the guest’s choice of eggs, cheese, bacon, chorizo, and potatoes.



Fuzzy's Taco Shop has nearly 150 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 16 states. For a full list of locations please visit www.FuzzysTacoShop.com.

*Promotion excludes fajita, shrimp, or Mahi, including California Heat and Citrus Heat Mahi.

**Online ordering, where available, will be limited to a 10-taco maximum; quantity limits may apply for dine-in and takeout orders. Not valid on third-party delivery orders or with any other discounts.

WHEN:

Sunday, October 4, 2020

WHERE:

Find your neighborhood Fuzzy’s Taco Shop here.

ABOUT:

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 16 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was named Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017 and was one of QSR magazine’s Top 6 “Best Franchise Deals by Franchisee Satisfaction” in 2016.