FWSO to launch 2022-23 Symphonic Series in September

Robert Spano will take the podium for his inaugural concerts as music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra the second weekend of September. The performances mark the opening of the FWSO 2022-23 Symphonic Series at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall.

Performances of “A New Musical Era Begins: Brahms, Beethoven, and Schubert,” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday Sept.9 and Saturday Sept. 10; and 2 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 11. The program will include Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn; Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, “Unfinished;” and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor,” with pianist Jorge Federico Osorio as featured soloist.

Ticket prices range from $26.00-$99.00 and can be purchased by visiting fwsymphony.org or by calling the box office at 817-665-6000.

Robert Spano is launching an initial three-year term as music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra after serving as principal guest conductor of since 2019. Spano became music director designate on April 1, 2021. He is the 10th music director in the history of the orchestra, which was founded in 1912.

Jorge Federico Osorio has performed with many of the world’s leading ensembles, including the symphony orchestras of Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and the National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico. He has been lauded throughout the world for his superb musicianship, powerful technique, vibrant imagination, and deep passion.

Information for this article was provided by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.