Gary Patterson gets ready for some football with a catchy tune

Are you ready for some football? Sure.

Meanwhile, check out TCU Coach Gary Patterson’s single “Take A Step Back.”

Wait, I hear you say. A Gary Patterson single? Yep, the TCU coach, who also happens to be the 2020 President of the American Football Coaches Association, along with being TCU’s all-time winningest head coach, has had a longtime interest in music. But, as you can see, he’s a little busy. But this year, with a little help from a TCU grad and Nashville country artist JT Hodges, he recorded the single and has been receiving some good reviews for the catchy Horned Frog honky-tonk tune. And, if you’re still hankerin’ for some football, the video to the song has plenty of purple and white highlights.

On Twitter, Patterson wrote: “This song was written back in April during the peak of COVID. I wanted to remind people to enjoy the time with their families, get to know their neighbors and be kind to each other through it all.”

In an interview on KTCK’s Musers morning program on Thursday, June 18, Patterson said his voice used to be a bit higher, but years of football coaching have given him something closer to a Bob Segar vocal range.

Check out Patterson’s single here: