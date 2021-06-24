Get patriotic – and cool – with a fan made in Fort Worth

Ready to celebrate America on July 4 despite the heat?

What if you could get cool and support an American company at the same time? Better yet, what if you could support an American company that builds its products in Fort Worth?

Lasko Products, a market leader in home comfort, is launching a Limited-Edition 20-inch USA Box Fan available at Walmart.com. Lasko builds the fans at plants in Franklin, Tennessee and Fort Worth.

Lasko has been manufacturing products in the U.S. for the past 115 years after starting as a small shop in Philadelphia in 1906.

Following the launch of its USA-made heater line last year, the limited-edition, box fan is the latest in a line of products. The company produces more than 7.5 million box fans every year.

“We are excited to introduce a USA-made fan that is both functional and unique in design,” said Lasko Chief Executive Officer, Ed Vlacich. “As a storied American-made brand, Lasko remains committed to supporting American workers with continued domestic fan production at our plants in Franklin, Tennessee and Fort Worth, Texas.”

The limited-edition 20-inch Box Fan sports a patriotic blue and white design. Additional features include:

Durable Steel Body construction: Backed up by 2-year warranty

Backed up by 2-year warranty Weather-Resistant Motor: Perfect for sitting in a window to bring fresh, cool air to any room

Perfect for sitting in a window to bring fresh, cool air to any room Energy-Efficient: Costs less than 2 cents per hour to operate

Costs less than 2 cents per hour to operate Three Fan Speeds: Provides everything from a quiet breeze to strong air circulation

The USA-Made Box Fans will be available to purchase for $22.96 on Walmart.com from mid-June until supplies run out.