Golden Triangle Branch Library to open on Aug. 18

The Golden Triangle Branch Library, at 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd., will open its doors to the public for limited services at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.

This library in far north Fort Worth was originally forecast to open in Summer 2018. Construction delays – and eventually a change in construction companies – kept postponing the completion, but library staff still kept moving forward, the library said in a news release.



JeTaun Colbert, hired last year to manage Golden Triangle, has networked to get to know the community and its residents while preparing to open the new facility.

On March 13, all Fort Worth Public Library locations closed to the public. The work at Golden Triangle was completed, but the health crisis prevented the grand-opening ceremony that was planned. Instead, the location began accepting customers quietly as one of the first five locations to offer curbside service.

“Logistically, the Golden Triangle location works well for curbside service because many of our patrons who have items on hold live in far north Fort Worth,” said Library Director Manya Shorr. “As we finalized interior finishes and loading in shelving, we had plenty of room to stage pickups of the items.”

The library is open for curbside and limited walk-in services 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Patrons visiting inside the library will follow safety protocols in place at all open municipal buildings including temperature screenings and required face coverings. Capacity is closely monitored and library visitors are limited to one hour inside the building.



“I am excited we were able to offer curbside service,” Colbert said. “I never would have predicted that this was the way Golden Triangle would be introduced to the neighborhood, but we are so thrilled to open the doors.”

Now the public is invited to visit the 15,000-square-foot facility, which also houses a municipal court satellite office. The library features a dedicated area for future children’s activities and story times, a meeting room with up to 100 seats and a creative lab that will offer science and technology classes. Classrooms and meeting spaces will be available for public use when pandemic limitations are lifted.

The collection will feature more than 50,000 items including books, DVDs, Blu-Rays, robotic kits, Wi-Fi hotspots and more.

“This is what this community has been waiting for a long time now,” Shorr said. “Finally, it’s open.”

– FWBP Staff