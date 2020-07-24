Grab your salt and limes! It’s National Tequila Day!

Just in time for National Tequila Day, Uncle Julio’s frozen margaritas are now available for to-go curbside pick-up at all DFW-area Uncle Julio’s restaurants.

On Friday, July 24, celebrate National Tequila Day with a 16-ounce Swirl Margarita from Uncle Julio’s for only $5. This special offer is available for to-go orders placed online at UnceJulios.com, and with a purchase of food.

Uncle Juilo’s swirls to go courtesy photo

Uncle Julio’s offers its delicious Frozen Margaritas and Swirl Margaritas in a 16-ounce pouch, half-gallon and gallon sizes for $10, $30 and $50, respectively. Take them home and let the margarita sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes until it achieves that perfect slushy consistency – and then enjoy!

Uncle Julio’s says it invented the famous Swirl Margarita in Dallas in the 1980s, made with layers of frozen margarita and homemade sangria.

Guests can order online at unclejulios.com for freshly prepared Uncle Julio’s favorites, frozen margaritas and margarita kits that will be delivered to their vehicle.

Some other tequila offerings to celebrate:

Friday, July 24 is National Tequila Day and Alto – the Dallas-based rideshare and on-demand delivery company has launched a new alcohol delivery program and Codigo’s is one of the partners.

Codigo’s award-winning tequila is available at The Market by Alto, and you can get the tequila delivered right to your door.

Taco Cabana

In continued celebration of MargaritaPalooza ($2 margaritas all-day, every day) and National Tequila Day, Taco Cabana is excited to announce a special combo offer available on Friday, July 24 only. Made with Margaritaville or Jose Cuervo tequila, guests can choose one of Taco Cabana’s 12 signature margarita flavor options paired with one soft taco for just $3. The 12 margarita flavors include: Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Blue Curacao, Passion Fruit, MojitoRita, Frosé, Prickly Pear, Dr Pepper, Mangonada, Watermelon, and Star-Spangled Banner (a patriotic-themed blend of lime, strawberry, and blue curacao). Soft taco options include: Steak Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Ground Beef, Shredded Chicken, Bean and Cheese, Carne Guisada* or Barbacoa*(*select markets only).

Taco Cabana courtesy

The promotion is valid at all Taco Cabana locations in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and El Paso, and available at the drive-thru or via online ordering with curbside pick-up. The $3 combo is available for delivery in San Antonio only by ordering at tacocabana.com. Dine-in service is not available at this time.



The Ranch at Las Colinas

Celebrate Tequila Day with a dose of Texas Comfort. Enjoy a frozen margarita in the dining room for $5 from 3-6 p.m. or enjoy one of the featured tequila cocktails:

Amarillo by Morning courtesy photo

Amarillo by Morning : Codigo Rosa Tequila / orange liqueur / elderflower liqueur / grapefruit / lemon / simple syrup / grenadine (available for dine-in or curbside)

: Codigo Rosa Tequila / orange liqueur / elderflower liqueur / grapefruit / lemon / simple syrup / grenadine (available for dine-in or curbside) Cadillac Margarita: Dulce Vida Blanco tequila / agave / lime / orange liqueur (available frozen in a pouch or on the rocks, for dine-in or curbside)

Haywire

For National Tequila Day only, curbside guests can take home the Ranch Water with Dulce Vida Tequila, fresh lime juice and Richards Rainwater for $20, or dine-in and enjoy a frozen margarita for $5 from 3 – 6 p.m. Other featured cocktails:

Pluckers

Pluckers is an Austin-based restaurant with 22 locations spanning across Texas and Louisiana.

Pluckers Wing Bar, known for their signature wings, is offering large-batch cocktail mixes to go with the purchase of food. The cocktails come with specialty mixes and alcohol to add in at home. Their tequila-forward cocktails are available for online order at all Pluckers locations and include: