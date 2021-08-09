Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Grand opening for Reby Cary Youth Library is this Saturday

City of Fort Worth
Published on August 09, 2021

Help celebrate the opening of the first Fort Worth Public Library purposefully designed to serve children, teens and their caregivers at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 3851 E. Lancaster Ave.

The Reby Cary Youth Library will become a fun gathering place for families, featuring a creative lab, sensory garden and open spaces to explore, socialize and learn.

“We are so excited to open the doors on this new library, and we know Fort Worth families are going to love it,” Library Director Manya Shorr said. “The laser-focus on children and youth will allow the Reby Cary Youth Library to go above and beyond the excellent work all our libraries provide to the community. It is fitting that Reby Cary’s name is on the building, as not only was he a barrier-breaking pioneer in so many aspects, but his priority was children and preparing them for bright futures.”

The Aug. 14 celebration will feature outdoor games, music performances, story times, craft activities and more. Special guests at the ribbon cutting will include Mayor Mattie Parker, District 8 City Councilmember Chris Nettles, Library Director Manya Shorr and former Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray. Faith Ellis, daughter of Reby Cary, will also participate in the ceremony.

Learn more about the library and the event. 

