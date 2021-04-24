Grapevine Main Station, a $114M public-private partnership, opens April 24

Grapevine Main Station, the city’s new centerpiece that includes a rail station, boutique hotel and plaza, is holding its grand opening on Saturday, April 24.

Mayor William D. Tate and the Grapevine City Council will host the grand opening of the $114 million public-private partnership.

The grand opening will include live music, culinary experiences and a glimpse of the luxury that’s available.

The Grand Opening ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 11 a.m., Mayor William D. Tate and Grapevine City Council members will begin the celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Following the ceremony, community members and visitors aged 21-plus celebrate with a champagne toast, poured by the Grapevine Wine Pouring Society. Toasters receive a

commemorative champagne flute.

The celebration continues as DFW party band Decades performs on Peace Plaza.

Complimentary branded bottled water, cookies and pecan log rolls will be available to attendees. The first 250 visitors will also receive commemorative wooden nickels, pop sockets and badge reels. Beginning at 1 p.m., the public is invited to tour the 150-foot tall Observation Tower. Visitors will experience expansive views of downtown Grapevine, and peer out over 30 miles in the distance to spot historic DFW landmarks.

Grapevine Main Station Overview

Grapevine Main Station, a $114 million dollar public/private sector transit-oriented development, embraces the town’s railroad past and includes modern amenities.

The development includes:

● Peace Plaza, a 38,000 square-foot-plaza with an interactive water feature. The Plaza will later be home to an art installation created by Grapevine artist Linda Lewis.

● Harvest Hall, a seven-kitchen European-style food hall with scratch-made globally inspired cuisine as well as two lounges serving craft brews, wine and artisanal cocktails.

● Hotel Vin, a luxury 120-room Marriott Autograph Collection boutique hotel with 20,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event spaces available to suit any event.

Peace Plaza is an expansive 38,000-square-foot area that includes a large interactive water feature with 24 jets of ever-changing water patterns and LED-lighted multicolor illumination. Peace Plaza’s name was inspired by the historic moment when Sam Houston, President of the Republic of Texas, met with leaders of 10 American Indian nations to forge a peace treaty. An interpretation of this meeting on the Grapevine Prairie has been created by Grapevine artist Linda Lewis. This public art will feature one-and-one-quarter life-size bronze sculptures of Sam Houston and chiefs of 10 American Indian nations: the Delaware, Chickasaw, Waco, Tawakoni, Keechi, Caddo, Anadarko, Ionie, Biloxi and Cherokee, all standing in a circle.

Station, Clock & Observation Tower

The 42,000 square-foot Rail Station that echoes rail stations of America’s past with its 19th century architecture, complete with deep overhangs and decorative eaves.

Its four 12-foot diameter glass clocks were produced by Electric Time Company, a century-old manufacturer. The clocks grace the building’s exterior and harken back to the welcoming beacons of days gone by. The Rail Station boasts the 150-foot tall Observation Tower which offers 360 degree views of Grapevine and the DFW metroplex.

Harvest Hall, a European-style food hall, impresses with its majestic 40-foot ceiling and the nostalgic architecture. Visitors are transported back to an age when riding the rails ruled the travel industry. Harvest Hall’s seven chef-made kitchens serve scratch-made global cuisine, including Latin fusion, Southern comfort, classic Italian or gourmet sliders.

Main Line Coffee has a wide variety of treats, while Chick & Biscuit offers a taste of Southern hospitality with made-from-scratch biscuits stuffed with fried chicken, brisket or pulled pork. Looking for Latin flavors from South America to Mexico? Indulge in tacos, empanadas and rice bowls at Arepa TX. Dallas’ first gourmet slider truck, Easy Slider, offers Certified Angus Beef sliders topped with the freshest, seasonal Farmer’s Market produce. Spuntino by Loveria will offer homemade Italian flavors of seasonal, scratch-made cuisine. Authentic Mediteranean tastes of hummus dips, Jerusalem falafel or shawarma on a spit will be available at ZaTaR. At Monkey King Noodle Co. the flavors of the night markets of China and Taiwan with a bowl of Lamian (hand-pulled) noodles or Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings) will be available.

Third Rail will be an intimate location featuring industrial decor with a railroad theme.

Hotel Vin has 120 luxuriously appointed rooms in a six-story, boutique hotel featuring modern urban design with state-of-the-art amenities. The hotel, part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, features outdoor patios, Bacchus Kitchen + Bar which overlooks Trinity Metro TEXRail, and a rooftop patio that overlooks downtown Grapevine. The hotel offers 20,000 square-feet of event and meeting space.

