National Medal of Honor Museum selects construction management firm

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) has made several major announcements to kick off 2021, including the addition of new board members and members of the Museum Advisory Board, more key staff hires and the selection of a construction management firm to oversee building the Museum.

Texas-based firm Linbeck was selected to manage the construction. The firm has previously built the Fort Worth Museum of Modern Art and the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in Dallas, as well as completing renovations at the iconic Rothko Chapel in Houston.

Construction is likely to start in October with a grand opening planned in 2024.

Architect for the museum is Rafael Viñoly.

“The stories of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients deserve a home, and we take our responsibility seriously to give all Americans a place to honor and learn from these brave heroes,” said Museum CEO James T. Connors.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and Thasunda Brown Duckett, chief executive officer of Chase Consumer Banking, are the latest additions to the museum board of directors.

“Since announcing North Texas as its home in 2019, the NMOHMF has consistently embodied the can-do spirit of the Arlington community, and it is a privilege to have the future home of America’s Medal of Honor recipients, this incredible national museum right here in North Texas. I am humbled to join the board of directors permanently and do my part to ensure these inspirational stories are preserved for future generations,” Williams said.

Duckett said as a Texas native, she was honored to join the board of directors.

“The Medal and its values speak to the best of our nation, embodying service, self-sacrifice, and above all else, courage. I cannot think of a better way to give back than to do my part by supporting the NMOHMF’s mission and ensuring all Americans can be inspired by these stories,” she said.

The Museum Advisory Board also welcomed the addition of two leading national media figures: CNN’s Lead Washington Anchor Jake Tapper and Sinclair Broadcast Group Washington Correspondent James Rosen. Tapper is the author of The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, which chronicles one of the deadliest battles of the war in Afghanistan, during which two Americans earned the Medal of Honor. The bestselling book was turned into a 2020 movie starring Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood.

An award-winning reporter and New York Times-bestselling author, Rosen regularly covers foreign policy and national security; in 2020, he told the story of the bravery and heroism of Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Col. William Swenson.

They join a distinguished group of over two dozen military leaders, service members, national thought leaders and other public figures who provide advice and support to the NMOHMF Board of Directors and executive staff as the Museum continues making progress toward opening in 2024.

Tyrone Gorden, Chief Development Officer Courtesy

“Overseeing the construction of America’s next national treasure is a tremendous honor, and our team is thrilled to play such a foundational role in bringing this important building to life. We hope that it will inspire all Americans, with a bold design that demonstrates the values and patriotism behind the Medal,” said Linbeck CEO David Steukler.

Three new senior leadership hires were also made: Tyrone Gorden as Chief Development Officer, Greg Waters as Chief Curator, and Edward Lengel, Ph.D. as Chief Historian.

Gorden previously served as the Executive Campaign and Endowment Consultant at Alabama A&M University and Waters as the Director and Lead Curator of the New Jersey Vietnam Era Museum, where he developed an exhibit featuring Vietnam Medal of Honor recipients from the state.

Lengel is an author and military historian and was the Senior Director of Programs at The National WWII Museum. Their work will be critical to the success of the Museum and helping fulfill its mission to build a home for these heroes.

“The Medal of Honor is a symbol of heroism, valor, courage, sacrifice and patriotism. The heroes who earned this incredible award personify those values, and I could not be more proud to continue building an amazing team working on our mission to inspire America,” said board chair Charlotte Jones.