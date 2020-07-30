Here’s what you need to know for Thursday, July 30

Some things you need to know for Thursday, July 30, the day in 1965 when President Johnson signed Medicare, a health insurance program for elderly Americans, into law.

At the bill-signing ceremony, which took place at the Truman Library in Independence, Missouri, former President Harry Truman was enrolled as Medicare’s first beneficiary and received the first Medicare card.

Fort Worth is making some national news this week.

Fort Worth is making some national news this week.

Some newspaper called The New York Times has singled out Fort Worth's Amphibian Stage and its production of the play – The True History of the Tragic Life & Triumphant Death of Julie Pastrana, the Ugliest Woman in the World. The play is perfect for these shelter-in-place times as it takes place in the dark.

Fort Worth is also getting a shout out on RIDE TV, the Fort Worth-based network. RIDE TV is featuring seven nights of rodeos and lifestyle programs shot locally as a way to help promote the city during the pandemic. The programming includes a new documentary on the Fort Worth Stockyards, the best of past Stockyards rodeos, select Fort Worth episodes of the travel series It’s My Backyard, bull riding, cutting horse competitions, mustang makeovers, and stories about Fort Worth artists, merchants, and local citizens who are making a difference.

Check it out at

Two Fort Worth agencies got shouts out this week, too. Balcom Agency, a Fort Worth agency founded in 1993, was awarded five ADDY awards at the national American for work on two clients with plenty of local connections, Mrs. Renfro’s and Cavenders. Schaefer Advertising Co. received an AAF Silver ADDY for its work on the Texas Ballet Theater 2019/2020 Season Illustrations.

Read more at:

And think home sales are down due to COVID-19? Sure, but still two high-profile, high-priced homes in Fort Worth sold in June.

Check 'em out:

This morning, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Directors is meeting to try to make sense of the new school year. Other school districts have been making changes in the wake of orders from Texas Attorney General. Check out our story:

