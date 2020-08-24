94.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 24, 2020
Culture Hey, don't we deserve a $5 burger this year?
Hey, don’t we deserve a $5 burger this year?

By FWBP Staff
It’s been a tough year. Unprecedented even. Now we’re going back to school and that raises issues even in a “normal” year.

So, we deserve something, don’t we? And what about our hardworking restaurants that have taken it on the chin this year? Yep, we all deserve it.

How ‘bout a $5 burger?

Yes, folks it’s Burger Week and we here at the Fort Worth Business Press are supporting this.

What’s Up, Fort Worth? Is behind the event, now in its second year. And, guess what? A $5 burger is easy. Just show up at one of the now through Aug. 30 and ask for their $5 burger deal.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth and it will also benefit the restaurants you patronize.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s burger passport is digital. As you eat your burger, just take a photo and tag @whatsupfortworth on Facebook @whatsupfw on Instagram for a chance to win a cool prize.

So here are your marching orders. Go eat a burger. What could be easier?

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/177547/
