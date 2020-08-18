95 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Culture Investigators search for Oklahoma girls missing since 1999
CultureLife

Investigators search for Oklahoma girls missing since 1999

By AP News
Photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Other News

Management

New partner at Pham Harrison

FWBP Staff -
Antonio Undrea Allen, who has built a labor and employment law practice that focuses on the representation of large and small business...
Read more
Culture

Learn legal at the library

FWBP Staff -
Law at the Library is an online series providing free legal tips in partnership with Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas. The presentations...
Read more
Government

Texas police: 3 officers shot by gunman; 3 held inside home

AP News -
CHEYANNE MUMPHREY Associated PressThree police officers were shot and a man remained barricaded inside a home with three of his family members...
Read more
Government

9 men, including 3 soldiers, charged in child sex ring case

AP News -
KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Central Texas authorities say they've cracked a child prostitution ring involving nine men, including three soldiers.Two Fort Hood...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


PICHER, Okla. (AP) — Investigators began searching on Tuesday at a site in the former northeastern Oklahoma town of Picher for the remains of two teenage girls who disappeared in 1999.
Searchers began excavating a vacant lot for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, who were both 16 and haven’t been seen since Dec. 30. 1999, after Freeman’s parents were found murdered in their burned mobile home in Welch, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.
The location in what is today a ghost town was provided by Ronnie Busick, 69, who pleaded guilty in July to accessory to murder charges in the case as part of a deal that requires him to provide information leading to the recovery of the remains of girls.
I believe he’s trying, to what degree I don’t know,” said Ottawa County district attorney investigator Gary Stansill regarding Busick’s cooperation.
“We brought him out here to verify the location and … it doesn’t look anything like it did in 1999,” Stansill said.
The bodies of Freeman’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were found in the burned rubble of their mobile home about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa and the two girls were missing.
Bible was spending the night with Ashley Freeman and the two girls have never been found despite numerous searches.
Busick, 69, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested and charged in 2018 and investigators say two other suspects are now dead.

Previous articleMahaney named to lead Dallas market for Comerica
Next articleArlington narrowing the field of a new police chief
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

United Family of supermarkets raises money for March of Dimes

FWBP Staff -
LUBBOCK – The United Family and its customers raised $103,407 for March of Dimes, the leading nonprofit dedicated...
Read more
Culture

Fort Worth managed service provider honored

FWBP Staff -
The Fulcrum Group Inc., based in Fort Worth,  has been named as one of the world’s best SMB managed service providers on...
Read more
Culture

Learn legal at the library

FWBP Staff -
Law at the Library is an online series providing free legal tips in partnership with Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas. The presentations...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: The Homes and Offices are a Changin’

Robert Francis -
The Homes and Offices are a Changin’ Couple of obituaries are in the news today. A...
Read more
Culture

Fort Worth Country Day School founder and former Star-Telegram writer dies

FWBP Staff -
Betty Claire Schmid Dupree McKnight, known to her competitors as “The Iron Duchess” and to the other half...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101