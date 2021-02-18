Can you take the heat? Wingstop CEO issues challenge for Cristo Rey fundraiser

How would you like to hear about some heat?

Sadly, for those of you stuck with no power, it’s not that kind of heat, but it might still give you a warm feeling nonetheless.

It was a showdown worthy of the Old West. At one end of town we have Randy Stuewe, CEO of Darling Ingredients, a sustainability partner and provider of products to one Wingstop. At the other end of town is one Charlie Morrison, CEO of Wingstop Inc., a Dallas-based aviation-themed restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings.

The Contest: The Wingstop Atomic Challenge, in other words who could handle eating the hottest of the hot available at the chain’s 1,500 Wingstop locations. Stuewe challenged Morrison to an Atomic wing eating contest. How hot are Wingstop’s Atomic-flavored wings? Well, they are made with Habanero peppers which scores 200,000 to 350,0900 Scoville Heat Units. Jalapeño peppers measure 2,500–8,000 on the Scoville scale, so trust us, that’s hot.

Atomic Challenge (courtesy

The Stakes: When Stuewe challenged Morrison, Morrison threw down that the loser would donate $10,000 to the winner’s charity of choice. That’s where Fort Worth enters the equation. Morrison is chairman of the board at Cristo Rey Fort Worth. Christo Rey Fort Worth College Prep is part of the largest network of high schools in the country that exclusively serve low-income youth, providing students college preparatory education and a four-year corporate work study experience.

The Result: Challenge accepted and Morrison prevailed. Morrison knows his wings and he knows his heat. He has long been the reigning champ of this (no one at Wingstop has ever defeated him). He not only talks the talk, he takes the heat, literally.,

“Charlie and Debbie Morrison are fearless and energetic supporters of Cristo Rey Fort Worth,” said Nathan M. Knuth, president of Cristo Rey Fort Worth. “The fact is, this relatively new school here in Fort Worth, with its tremendous faith-based mission of educating young people of limited economic means to become men and women of purpose and service, would not exist today if it was not for their amazing generosity and advocacy. Charlie and Debbie are dear friends of Cristo Rey Fort Worth and we are grateful beyond words. When it comes to this WSAtomicChallenge, Charlie is a force to be reckoned with and it offers the opportunity for brave souls out there to step up. This is some great fun and some great positive news in these challenging times!”

The Sequel: That was just Round 1 for Morrison and his lead-shielded taste buds. He’s ready for Round 2. The conditions are simple – it has to be boneless wings, and milk and ranch dressing are both fair game. Loser donates $10,000 to Cristo Rey Fort Worth.

Can you take the heat?

Check out the challenge here.