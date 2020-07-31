It’s National Avocado Day and Irving-based Avocados From Mexico (AFM), the number one selling brand of Avocados in the U.S., has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, which honors businesses and organizations worldwide that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels and where innovation is a key part of the culture.

“Since we launched the company seven years ago, we have been committed to doing things differently through innovation that goes beyond the produce aisle,” said Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “We’ve taken a single SKU without packaging and created a highly visible brand.”

“This recognition honors our high-achieving corporate culture and shines a light on how innovation has truly been the driving force of our organization as we continue to build our brand, drive demand and maintain category leadership as the number one provider of avocados in the U.S.,” stated Luque.

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving.