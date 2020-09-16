It’s National Guacamole Day! Here’s one way to celebrate with America’s team

Cowboys_FALL202web

Wednesday is National Guacamole Day and the Dallas Cowboys are actually playing football. So what better time to celebrate both. Go for it on fourth down!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands, a North Texas based company, earlier this summer announced a brand partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.

The foodie-centric company, focused on small-batch recipes, landed a five year deal including: private-labeling, sampling, press, promotion and co-branded in-store packaging.

¡Yo Quiero!’s authentic Mexican flavors and Texas traditions were a hit as they launched in grocery stores across the nation. Today, the brand has grown its distribution and developed private-label contracts with top-tier retailers and now the Dallas Cowboys.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the legendary Dallas Cowboys,” said Jay Alley, Vice President of Sales, ¡Yo Quiero! Brands. “We look forward to sharing this winning combination with the public this football season.”

The special edition Dallas Cowboys co-branded products are intentionally packaged in a larger format for Homegating convenience and will roll-out in stores as early as September. Offerings including Classic Guacamole, Queso, Avocado Salsa and Red Salsa which will be available at North Texas based Albertson’s, Tom Thumb, Walmart and El Rancho stores, with additional retailers to be announced.

“The Dallas Cowboys Organization is pleased to announce our exciting partnership with Yo Quiero Brands. Their unique combination of Fresh Guacamole and Quality Dips with Mexican Flavors and down home Texas Tradition will surely become Cowboy fan favorites. You will be able to find it at AT&T Stadium and all of your favorite retailers,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer, Dallas Cowboys.

The current product line up can be viewed here and includes: Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Queso and Salsa as well as DIY tableside kits and snack size. For additional information, recipes or product availability, please visit ¡Yo Quiero! Brands or follow ¡Yo Quiero! Brands on Instagram.