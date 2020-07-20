84.8 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, July 19, 2020
CultureEntertainmentGovernmentLife

Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

By AP News

President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Related News

Culture

Today in History

AP News -
By The Associated Press undefinedToday in HistoryToday is Monday, July 20, the 202nd day of 2020. There are 164 days left in...
Read more
Government

FDA approves Quest COVID-19 test for ‘pooled’ sample use

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval to a new approach to coronavirus testing that combines test...
Read more
Culture

Report: Disney cuts back on Facebook, Instagram ads

AP News -
MENLO PARK, California (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has "dramatically" slashed its advertising budget on Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, according to...
Read more
Government

GOP leaders, Trump to discuss virus aid as crisis deepens

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans in Congress were expecting to meet Monday with President Donald Trump on...
Read more
AP News


By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.


West delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals, before a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina. Whether he is actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question.
Tubman is one of the most respected figures of 19th century America. An African American who escaped slavery, she helped enslaved Black men and women travel north to freedom and fought for the Union during the Civil War. She later became a supporter of women’s suffrage.
On abortion, West said that while he believes it should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.
“Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” he said as an example.


Wearing a protective vest and with “2020” shaved into his head, the entertainer appeared on a livestream of the event. Several hundred people gathered in a venue, where gospel music played before West’s appearance.
The event was reportedly for registered guests only, although a campaign website had no registration or RSVP information.
Speaking without a microphone, West became tearful at one point while talking about his mother, who died following plastic surgery complications in 2007.


West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it was unclear if he was willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.
West needed to collect 10,000 signatures by noon Monday to appear on the South Carolina ballot, according to state law. The entertainer tweeted out a list of locations around the Charleston area where petitions could be signed. Email to an address purportedly associated with the campaign was not returned Sunday afternoon.


West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Previous articleStates set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks
Next articleTwitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ’embarrassed’
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Today in History

AP News -
By The Associated Press undefinedToday in HistoryToday is Monday, July 20, the 202nd day of 2020. There are 164 days left in...
Read more
Sports

Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race before fans at Texas

AP News -
By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports WriterFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to...
Read more
Government

FDA approves Quest COVID-19 test for ‘pooled’ sample use

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval to a new approach to coronavirus testing that combines test...
Read more
Business

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ’embarrassed’

AP News -
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology WriterOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most...
Read more
Culture

Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

AP News -
By MEG KINNARD Associated PressCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX