What says the holiday season like a KFC Firelog?

This holiday season may be a little less festive what with social distancing and all, but at least one “tradition” will return for its third consecutive holiday season. That’s right, KFC’s famous fried chicken-scented 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is back like the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer special.

Created once again in partnership with Enviro-Log®, the famous fried chicken-scented firelog is available while supplies last exclusively in the U.S. at select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com for $15.88.

“For the past two years we have warmed the hearts and homes of our fried-chicken fans during the holiday season with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog,” said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. “Although this year may look different, we hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented firelog, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition.”

Available for the first time in select Walmart stores, KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog will help you check off every naughty or nice name on your holiday gift list. But don’t wait too long because the limited-edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog has become a covetable holiday tradition, selling out nationwide the last two years. Pretty cool having something coveted that you burn up.

“The customer demand and excitement for the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog has gotten bigger each year,” said Ross McRoy, president and founder of Enviro-Log. “We at Enviro-Log are proud to once again partner with KFC and Walmart to create and distribute a product fans are ravenous for this holiday season – just don’t try to eat it!”

Fans can check the online product page for online and in-store availability from their nearest participating Walmart store. Free 2-day delivery is offered on orders over $35 and same-day store pickup is available on orders placed before 3 p.m. All store pickups are free and contactless.

For the first time, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is going international. The famous fried-chicken scented product will be sold just north of the border later this fall. For more details, stay tuned to KFC Canada on Instagram or the KFC Newsroom.

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is designed and manufactured by Enviro-Log, an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Ga.