Kimbell Art Museum’s Spring/Summer Artist’s Eye lineup

Featuring an impressive roster for the spring/summer season, the Kimbell Art Museum’s “Artist’s Eye” series delivers stimulating conversations about art, creativity and connection, the museum says in a news release.

This free online program invites artists and architects to discuss works in the Kimbell’s permanent collection or elements and features of its buildings. These practicing professionals share their special insights and relate the museum’s older art or architecture to contemporary artistic concerns, including their own.

“ ‘The Artist’s Eye’ program triggers fresh perspectives about Kimbell artworks through the singular lens of contemporary artists,” said Nancy E. Edwards, curator of European art/head of academic services at the museum. “The current online format allows us to share images of the artists’ work and studio spaces alongside Kimbell artworks and to explore multiple avenues of creativity.”

“The Artist’s Eye” is held at 11 a.m. on select Saturdays. For more information and to register, please see the schedule below.

2021 SPRING/SUMMER SCHEDULE

April 10

Ariel Davis, painter, Fort Worth

Moderated by Katherine Stephens, curatorial assistant The stylized figurative paintings and murals of Ariel Davis reflect on humanity, relationships and time. Capturing the energy, mood and story of a scene or persons remains at the core of her work, defined by her loose style and use of bold color. She employs photography, collage and digital manipulation to create unique images for her paintings and often collaborates with individuals in the community as subjects in her work.

After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin (2010), Davis made a mark in the DFW area, participating in more than 35 exhibitions and co-organizing over 80 art events and exhibitions. She was named “Best Fort Worth Artist” by Fort Worth Texas Magazine in 2018 and “Fort Worthian of the Month” in February 2020. She has created murals for Inspiration Alley (2018) and Mistletoe Station (2020) in Fort Worth as well as two large works for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington (2020).

May 15

Celia Eberle, artist, Ennis, Texas

Moderated by Nancy E. Edwards, curator of European art/head of academic services elia Eberle is best known for her sculptural works steeped in mythology and paradox. The artist often explores themes with ominous dichotomies, such as nostalgia and naivety, past and future, man and nature, and worship and destruction. She uses various materials and mediums, ranging from carved wood, bone, and precious stones to ceramics, sound and animatronic components, and found objects.

Her exhibition Reanimation Project at Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas, which opens in April, illustrates the fears and potential consequences of the rise of artificial intelligence, referencing the Dark Ages as a mythological parallel to our current and future cultural deterioration. Eberle’s work has been exhibited and collected extensively in Texas. Her mid-career retrospective, In the Garden of Ozymandias, was held at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas in Beaumont in 2014. Recently, she was awarded grants from the Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation and the Joan Mitchell Foundation, among others.

June 12

Darren Waterston, artist, Kinderhook, New York Moderated by George T. M. Shackelford, deputy director Darren Waterston has been exhibiting his paintings, works on paper and installations in the U.S. and abroad since the early 1990s. The artist’s current paintings continue his exploration of landscape as metaphor and poetic space. These alluring and ethereal works depict otherworldly environments — nature destabilized and on the threshold of the recognizable and the fantastical.

Recent exhibitions include Darren Waterston’s Filthy Lucre: Whistler’s Peacock Room Reimagined at Victoria and Albert Museum, London (2020), with previous iterations at the Smithsonian Institution’s Freer/Sackler Galleries (2016) and the Massachusetts Museum of Modern Art (2014). Waterston’s artwork is included in numerous permanent collections, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco; New York Public Library; The Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles; Seattle Art Museum; and Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Kimbell Art Museum

3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Admission to the museum’s permanent collection is always free. Museum hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays, noon to 8 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Mondays.

For general information, call 817-332-8451.

https://www.kimbellart.org