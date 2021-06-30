Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Kimbell exhibit free to military families July 3

FWBP Staff
Goldfish vase, Asian masterworks at the Kimbell. (Photo by Paul K. Harral)

In celebration of Independence Day, the Kimbell Art Museum will offer active military personnel and their families free admission to the special exhibition Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society on Saturday, July 3, during normal museum hours (10 a.m.–5 p.m.).

Free Virtual Summer Art Adventures art kits will be available for military families with children while supplies last.

This special offer is made possible by a grant from Blue Star Museums and the National Endowment for the Arts, the museum said in the announcement.

Admission to Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, $14 for ages 6–11 and free for children under 6. Admission is half-price all day on Tuesdays and after 5 p.m. on Fridays. Admission to the permanent collection is always free.

Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon showcases the extraordinary range of bronzes, ceramics and metalwork that John D. Rockefeller 3rd (1906–1978) and his wife, Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller (1909–1992), thoughtfully assembled between the 1940s and the 1970s.

With highlights including spectacular Chinese vases, dynamic Indian Chola bronzes and exquisite Southeast Asian sculptures, the exhibition reveals great achievements in Asian art spanning more than two millennia.

This current selection of masterpieces drawn from Asia Society’s permanent collection illuminates social and artistic histories from across Asia and underscores the visual arts’ capacity to encourage cross-cultural dialogue.

