Kimbell’s Virtual Story Time offers a dual-language reading experience

Join the Kimbell Art Museum for a bilingual story time that introduces young minds to the magic of storytelling and the different ways that art inspires.

Virtual Pictures and Pages/Fotos y Libros explores connections with featured children’s books and artworks from the Kimbell’s collection, with warm-up activities and related art projects. Presented in both English and Spanish by Kimbell educator Asami Robledo-Allen Yamamoto, this fun and interactive series promotes creativity, listening skills and language development, The Kimbell said in a news release.

Sessions are broadcast on Facebook Live on select Tuesdays each month; no reservations required.

Virtual Pictures and Pages/Fotos y Libros is supported by the Nuestro Kimbell committee, which advises and helps shape the Kimbell’s ongoing efforts to foster meaningful, inclusive and accessible museum experiences for all.

2021 SPRING/SUMMER SCHEDULE

April 6

The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family/El azul mas orgulloso: Una historia de Hijab y familia by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali; illustrated by Hatem Aly

Asiya’s hijab is like the ocean and the sky, no line between them, saying hello with a loud wave. Co-authored by Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, this inspiring story about the first day of school explores new experiences and unbreakable family bonds.

May 4

Drawn Together/Juntos Dibujamos by Minh Lê; illustrated by Dan Santat

Sometimes words are not necessary to find common ground. This beautifully illustrated picture book explores what happens when art and storytelling bring people together.

June 1

Bunnybear/Conejitozo by Andrea J. Loney; illustrated by Carmen Saldaña

Bunnybear is a bear on the outside, but he feels like a bunny on the inside. This sweet story about friendship and acceptance celebrates the importance of staying true to oneself.

July 6

La Frontera: My Journey with Papa/La frontera: El viaje con papá by Alfredo Alva and Deborah Mills; illustrated by Claudia Navarro

Home is where the heart is. Snuggle up with a loved one for this true story about a family’s journey and the challenges they overcame together.

Aug. 3

When Sadness Is at Your Door/Cuando la tristeza llega a tu puerta illustrated and written by Eva Eland

Feeling blue? It’s OK to not be OK. This thoughtful book gives a shape and face to a sometimes-scary emotion and offers different ways to navigate new feelings.

All dates and details are subject to change. For more information, visit www.kimbellart.org

Admission to the museum’s permanent collection is always free. Museum hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays, noon to 8 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Mondays. For general information, call 817-332-8451.