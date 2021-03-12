LA-based hot chicken concept targeting Fort Worth area

Does North Texas need more hot chicken? There are several concepts here, but the area is hardly saturated with the spicy, suddenly “hot” trend.

It’s getting more courtesy of Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced March 11 it has inked a franchise agreement with DHC Tarrant County LLC. to open 12 locations in Tarrant County, Parker County and Burleson.

“The enthusiasm and industry experience that Patrick and his partners carry with them is exemplary. We know they are the right partners for us as we expand Dave’s Hot Chicken into Tarrant County, Parker County and Burleson,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “We are excited to share the Dave’s Hot Chicken experience with the local community and turn up the heat in the Tarrant County, Parker County and Burleson restaurant scenes.”

The team is seeking 2,000 to 3,500 square feet end caps and freestanding locations, with drive-thru infrastructure a plus. Real estate developers should contact Doug Woodson at 817-480-8798.

“I actually first heard about Dave’s Hot Chicken from another franchise owner who recently signed an agreement with them as well, and he had nothing but good things to say. So, I did my research, we all flew out to California, tried the chicken and were instantly sold,” said Patrick Woodson, an experienced franchise professional in the restaurant space for over 10 years. “It’s gourmet chicken in a fast casual setting. Plus, the simplicity of the brand’s operations, along with the passionate and experienced leadership team made the choice to invest a no-brainer. Our team is eager to grow Dave’s Hot Chicken in Tarrant County, Parker County and Burleson.”

Founded by classically-trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has multiple brick-and-mortar locations open in Southern California.

Specializing in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy Fries or Cheese Fries.