Lay’s flavors pay tribue to iconic restaurants, make donation

By FWBP Staff
Put It on Our Tab: Lay’s Celebrates New Flavor Icons Chips with Cash Giveaway and $125,000 Donation to Beloved American Restaurants

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff

In these uncertain, unprecedented and unparalleled times, Plano-based Frito-Lay is introducing Lay’s Flavor Icons, recreating the taste of iconic restaurant dishes in potato chip form.

To “return the flavor” and acknowledge the economic impact of COVID-19, Lay’s has enacted a $25,000 Gratitude Fund for each restaurant as a thank you for their inspiration in the kitchen and ongoing support of their local communities.

The new Lay’s Flavor Icons chips, available while supplies last:

  • Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza, inspired by Grimaldi’s Pizzeria in New York City (8 oz. – $3.49; 2.5 oz. – $1.89)
  • Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken, inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville, Tenn. (7.75 oz. – $3.79; 2.625 oz. – $1.89)
  • Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak, inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia (7.75 oz. – $3.79; 2.625 oz. – $1.89)
  • Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco, inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles (7.5 oz. – $3.79; 2.625 oz. – $1.89)
  • Lay’s Chile Relleno, inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque, N.M. (7.75 oz. – $3.79; 2.625 oz. – $1.89)

“These restaurants and their iconic dishes have brought so many smiles to Americans’ faces through the years and whether that flavor takes you to your favorite neighborhood spot or a far-away road trip destination, Lay’s is proud to join you on that journey this summer when we’re all yearning for a little more adventure,” said Sadira Furlow, Frito-Lay vice president of marketing. “And the restaurants themselves are so ingrained in their communities that when you order a pizza or some street tacos, they’re really serving you a side of hope and joy. The Lay’s Gratitude Fund is our simple thank you to these restaurants’ owners and workers for their resilience and agility in navigating this uncharted territory.”

Beginning today, fans can find Lay’s Flavor Icons at retailers nationwide – and have a chance to win some cash of their own. Simply visit www.LaysFlavorIcons.com and enter the code from any marked bag (including other favorite Lay’s flavors) now through September 10 for a chance to win $1,000.

To learn more about the Flavor Icons program, fans can visit www.LaysFlavorIcons.com.

