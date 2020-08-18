Learn legal at the library



Law at the Library is an online series providing free legal tips in partnership with Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas. The presentations will be conducted via ZOOM starting at 3:30 p.m. each Wednesday in August.

Started this past June, the popular Law at the Library series is expanding to provide additional information in several other areas of interest. Providing practical information is just one way the Library continues to offer educational opportunities for the community, the library said in a news release.

Upcoming dates and topics:

Aug. 19, Child Support. What are your rights concerning child support? Join this interactive presentation to learn about child support payments, garnishments and the child support legal process. Register online.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_twcyRvZFS8it-HWwKFFG5w

Aug. 26, Domestic Violence. Protect yourself and your loved ones. Join this interactive presentation to learn your rights and how to fight back against domestic violence. Register online.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mv4UPJOXSoqFn_CiGJHSnA

– FWBP Staff