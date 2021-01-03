Philanthropist Nicholas Martin died New Year’s Day

Nicholas Martin, who with his wife, Louella, donated millions of dollars to organizations as wide ranging as Baylor Scott and White, the North Texas Community Foundation, Texas Wesleyan University and Michigan Trout Unlimited, died Jan. 1.

He was 96 and died peacefully in his sleep.

Mr. Martin and his wife were and are generous contributors to a variety of causes and institutions in Fort Worth and across the United States.

He, along with Brad Corbett and Amon Carter Jr., were early owners of the Texas Rangers.

Among the beneficiaries is Texas Wesleyan University, where Louella Martin serves on the board of directors. Her family has been involved with the school since its founding in 1890. Her grandfather, James B. Baker, was a trustee from 1895 to 1912, and her father, Edward L. Baker, served on the board from 1945 to 1969 and chaired the board for 12 years

“Nick was a great friend, business leader, and philanthropist,” said Texas Wesleyan President Frederick G. Slabach. “But most importantly, Nick made it clear how much he loved his family – Lou, his wife of 43 years, seven children and stepchildren, 19 grandchildren and step grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

“He will be profoundly missed,” Slabach said.

“The board and staff of our hospital were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nick Martin,” said Mike Sanborn, president of Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center. “Nick and his wife, Lou, have been among our most loyal and generous supporters whose philanthropy has left an indelible imprint on our hospital through substantial gifts over the years, most recently for the construction of our new Emergency Department. Nick was an extraordinary man whose presence here will always be felt.”

The Martins established the Nicholas & Luella Martin Charitable Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation to support Texas Wesleyan, Cook Children’s and many other organizations, including the Fort Worth Zoo, The Cliburn, Texas Ballet Theater, United Way, the Red Cross, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tarrant County, the Museum of Science & History, Fort Worth Country Day, All Saints’ Episcopal School and Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center.

“Nick Martin made all the difference in our community. Over the past 40 years, Nick’s business success made it possible for him to provide generous support to many local organizations. We have Nick and his wife, Lou, to thank for everything from Baylor All Saints’ Main Tower and Emergency Room, to the Boys & Girls Club in Poly, to countless campus improvements at All Saints’ Episcopal School and Texas Wesleyan,” said Rose Bradshaw, president and CEO of the North Texas Community Foundation.

“The Community Foundation will always be grateful to Nick for his service on our board of directors (1997-2002; Board Chair 2001-2002) and providing us with the funding to launch our ToolBox Grant program to build nonprofit capacity. Nick Martin left Fort Worth a better place. I know we will all continue to benefit from his incredible generosity for years to come,” Bradshaw said.

“Nick brought soft-spoken joy to all of our conversations. My time with him was almost always connected to when he and Lou were celebrating grandchildren at Fort Worth Country Day,” said Fort Worth Country Day Head of School Eric Lombardi.

Fort Worth Country Day is home to the Lou and Nick Martin Campus Center, a 2,200 square foot commons area that opened in 2010.

“He was proud of his family and eager to make not only their school experience better, but to also have those experiences be better for all in the FWCD community. He made a difference in the lives of others, including many at our school. I am grateful for the opportunities I had to be with him seeing children experience joy,” Lombardi said.

“Nick Martin is a legend to our hometown Boys & Girls Club. His namesake location, the Nicholas and Louella Martin branch, is located across the street from Texas Wesleyan University,” said Daphne Barlow Stigliano, chief executive officer and president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County.

“For decades Mr. Martin rallied for kids at Boys & Girls Clubs who he always believed simply needed the opportunity to succeed. His passion for lifting up the mission and those it serves included providing fully paid scholarships to All Saints’ Episcopal School for over 20 Boys & Girls Club members,” Stigliano said. “He never missed the chance to help and to ask others to join him in helping. “His legacy of service to the Club will not be forgotten.”

Joy Ann Havran, herself a philanthropist of note and a supporter of Country Day where the track is named the Barrett Havran Track in honor of her late son, said she and her husband Bob had some wonderful times with the Martins.

“They were the first on the dance floor, the last on the dance floor. They were just a very fun-loving couple,” Havran said. “Nick was truly a giant among men. He was witty, he was brilliant, and he was so much fun.

“From a lifeguard at the Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island, Michigan, to one of the owners of the Texas Rangers and a series of successful business ventures, he did it all. He and Lou were some of the most generous philanthropists certainly Fort Worth and the state of Texas. They have touched so many different facets of Fort Worth. It was truly an honor to be his friend,” Havran said.

The Martin name is prominent all over Fort Worth on buildings where they were the lead donors. Those include: The Nicholas and Louella Martin Tower at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, constructed in 1994.

The Nicholas & Louella Martin Branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County at 3123 Avenue G, Fort Worth.

The Nicholas Martin Hall at Texas Wesleyan University, funded in 2001 to transform the auditorium in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building from its original structure to a state-of-the-art venue for performing arts.

The Nick and Lou Martin University Center at Texas Wesleyan University, a 44,000 square foot student center. At a cost $20.3 million, it was the single largest capital improvement project in the recent history of a school that was founded in 1890.

Lou and Nick Martin Campus Center at Fort Worth Country Day School, a 2,200 square foot commons that opened in 2010.

The Louella and Nicholas Martin Wee Can Academy, 1316 E. Lancaster, Fort Worth.

Nicholas and Louella Martin married in 1977. Mr. Martin had moved to Fort Worth when he and Corbett went into business together in Robintech, a Fort Worth-based manufacturer of plastic pipe used in the oil industry and elsewhere.

He would go on to form another company called Mastershield, which later became a part of Danaher Corporation.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete at publication time.