Live at the House announces the launch of custom mobile and pop-up concerts





Originally created as a service to facilitate house concerts, Live at the House has launched what can be described as a fully mobile music venue, allowing for live music to be played literally anywhere – in front of homes, in yards, in parking lots, in front of or in businesses.



The Fort Worth-based company said in a news release that with current social distancing guidelines, this allows music fans to enjoy live music and allows for musicians to play and earn a living while music venues are closed or have restricted attendance requirements.

The official launch date of custom mobile and pop-up concerts was April 24.



“We started Live at the House to setup house concerts for clients. With current social distancing guidelines, we realize that house concerts aren’t a possibility right now, so we’re excited to expand our services to hold concerts anywhere so that we can keep bringing the live music experience to people during the current times,” said co-owner Janene Haes. “The initial response to neighborhood pop-up concerts has been great!”

A short video about the process is available at https://youtu.be/UF_uzbHcmSU



The company said it believes the concept is a relatively untapped way for music fans to enjoy music more intimately than what’s experienced at music venues or clubs and will prove to be a favorable alternative to brick and mortar venues beyond the current COVID-19 situation.



Live at the House is a full-service operation that books and manages house concerts, custom mobile concerts and pop-up concerts in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

It partners with local and national musicians to offer clients a curated selection of quality artists to choose from, using high quality, professional audio equipment, lighting for evening performances, setup and tear down and can utilize a mobile power solution to put on concerts anywhere, anytime.

www.liveatthehouse.com

– FWBP Staff

