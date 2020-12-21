Community volunteer, educational leader Doyle dies.

Jacqueline “Susan” Herty Doyle, a civic leader and volunteer and a well-known grammar nerd, died Dec. 13, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and then with the coronavirus.

“Mrs. Doyle’s keen mind, intuition, empathy, charisma and tremendous sense of humor defined her as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, loyal friend, business professional, and outstanding community volunteer,” her family said in her obituary.

Mrs. Doyle was a lifelong Episcopalian, attending St. Alban’s in Waco and All Saint’s and St. Andrew’s in Fort Worth. She served as president of the board of trustees of All Saints’ Episcopal School, after co-chairing two successful capital campaigns for the school.

Mrs. Doyle also worked at All Saints’ as Director of Institutional Advancement and most recently as Special Assistant to the Head of School.

“Nobody I have ever known wore the moniker of community volunteer, nor loved Fort Worth and All Saints’ Episcopal School, like Susan Doyle,” Head of School Tad Bird said in a letter to members of the All Saint’s Episcopal School family.

“A well-known grammar nerd, she was my go-to resident grammarian. Yet I would also find her regularly in Chapel for Eucharist or daily prayer giving daily thanks for the myriad gifts in this community quietly, yet deliberately and completely,” Bird said.

Mrs. Doyle was born June 1, 1950, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the eldest daughter of Jacqueline Williamson Herty and Charles Holmes Herty III. Her family moved to Waco in 1953. She graduated from Richfield High School in Waco in 1968.

Mrs. Doyle came to Fort Worth to attend TCU, graduating in 1972 with a BA in Interior Design and landed her first job at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

She married Michael Joe Doyle in 1980. In 1982, their daughter, Jacqueline Kathleen Doyle was born. She is called JK.

Mr. Doyle and her parents preceded her in death.

TCU was a life-long passion for her.

She was actively involved with Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority in college and served as president of the Fort Worth Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association and Co-Chair of Design Inspirations. She was honored with the Kappa Service Award and Camilla Beall Outstanding Alumna Award. In 2019 she received her 50-year pin.

“Susan was the ultimate connector. She always either knew or maintained one degree of separation from most of the movers and shakers who made and who sustain Fort Worth and the All Saints’ Episcopal School community,” Bird said.

Mrs. Doyle served as president of the YWCA, raising funds to renovate a fire station in the Stop Six neighborhood creating the Polytechnic Day Care Center. As president of the Junior League, she oversaw the founding of the Tarrant County Immunization Collaboration.

She was president of the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Board, Gill Children’s Services Board, and vice-president of the TCU Alumni Association Board.

All Saints’ Episcopal School has created an endowed scholarship in her honor, recognizing her deep commitment to ensuring that as many students as possible had access to the school, All Saints’ said.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, named her an Outstanding Woman of Fort Worth for Civic Service when Granger was mayor.

Mrs. Doyle was a member of the Barnaby Club, Soiree Club, Windsor Dance Club, Fort Worth Garden Club, Historic Fort Worth, the Lecture Foundation, and River Crest Country Club.

Survivors: Daughter, JK, of Trophy Club, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Tom Stanton of Waco, Texas; aunt, Kathleen Brown of Lewes, Delaware; aunt and uncle, Lois and Timothy Herty of Towson, Maryland; several cousins; nephew and godson, Clinton Stanton (Jessie) and nephew, Ryan Stanton (Erica); grand nieces and nephews, Asher, Caleb, Davied, Annaliesa and Sophia Stanton; goddaughter, Rachel Wright Shortt; and countless friends.

Services were private with burial at Greenwood Memorial Park. A celebration of Mrs. Doyle’s life will be held when her family, friends and admirers may safely gather, the family said.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to: Gill Children’s Services, 555 Hemphill St., Fort Worth, Texas 76104, (817) 332-5070; St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, 305 N. 30th St., Waco, Texas 76710, (254) 752-1773; The Susan Herty Doyle Scholarship Endowment at All Saints’ Episcopal School, 9700 Saints Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76108, (817) 560-5700.

Includes material from the family obituary notice.