Longtime religious leader dies

The Rt. Rev. Sam B. Hulsey – Feb. 14, 1932-Aug. 6, 2020

The Rt. Rev. Sam B. Hulsey, former bishop of the Diocese of Northwest Texas and assisting bishop in the Diocese of Fort Worth, died on Aug. 6, 2020 – the Feast of the Transfiguration, his favorite feast day, the diocese said in a posting on its website.

Rev. Hulsey died at Selby Hill, his beloved family homestead in Parker County. He was 88 years old.



A memorial service will be held when it is safer to gather.

Rev. Hulsey was born on Valentine’s Day in 1932, to Ruth and Sim Hulsey in the old All Saints’ Hospital, Fort Worth.

He is survived by his wife, Isabelle; his daughter, Ashley Louise Hulsey and her husband, Marc Kittner, of Philadelphia; and his son, Byron Christopher Hulsey and his wife, Jennifer, of Woodberry Forest, Virginia.



Stepchildren include Ruthie Porterfield of Houston, Beth Phillips and Huck Newberry of Fort Worth. Grandchildren are Ben and Claire Hulsey of Woodberry Forest, Virginia. Step-grandchildren include Rachel and Daniel Kittner, Marshall, Perry and Brownie Porterfield, Sydney, William and Porter Phillips and Marilyn, Isabelle, Oliver and Mack Newberry.

“Sam Hulsey was and remains a gift. His life has made an impact on countless lives, not only in the Church but in the world. A remarkable bishop, Sam understood that the reach of the Gospel extends beyond the personal to the cultural — even to the political,” Scott Mayer, bishop of Northwest Texas and provisional bishop of Fort Worth, said in the story posted on the website.

Rev.. Hulsey had a long and distinguished career in The Episcopal Church, which culminated in his tenure as bishop of the Diocese of Northwest Texas from 1980-1997. The diocesan offices in Lubbock are in the Sam Byron Hulsey Episcopal Center. After his retirement he moved back to his hometown of Fort Worth.

In the early 2000s he was a true pastor to those Episcopalians seeking to remain in The Episcopal Church when the Fort Worth diocesan leadership was threatening to leave. After the bishop and other diocesan leaders left The Episcopal Church in late 2008, Rev. Hulsey continued his spiritual guidance of those who were rebuilding the diocese.

Prior to his election to the episcopacy, Rev. Hulsey headed parishes in Corsicana, Pampa, and Midland, as well as in Nashville, Tennessee.

Memorials are suggested to: Communities in Schools, 5601 Bridge St #501, Fort Worth, TX 76112; Episcopal Relief and Development, 815 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10017; Planned Parenthood Greater Texas, 6464 John Ryan Drive, Fort Worth, TX, 76132.

To read the full article: https://bit.ly/RevSamBHulsey

– FWBP Staff