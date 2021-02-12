Saying ‘I do’? Dunkin’ can making that wedding a little sweeter

Looking for a little something to perk up that marriage proposal you’ve got planned for Valentine’s Day? Maybe even break tradition and take the knee earlier in the day, say while you’re sipping a cup o’ Joe together.

Now you can say “I Do” as opposed to “I Donut” with Dunkin‘. The Massachusetts-based brand is helping Dunkin’ obsessed couples tie the knot with a line of first-ever Dunkin’ wedding merch collection, dropping exclusively on ShopDunkin.com beginning Feb. 11.

In a year when many weddings are being reimagined, Dunkin’ is brewing up a little something different, to bring a little joyful pink and orange to the party.

The new Dunkin’-branded matrimonial merch to have and to hold includes:

A Dunkin’-ized veil to walk down the aisle Dunkin’ style

A Dunkin’ patterned bowtie to bring a little pink and orange to a black-tie reception

A “This Bride Runs on Dunkin'” satin robe for relaxing before the ceremony

Customizable coffee mugs for newlyweds to show they run on Dunkin’ together

“This Bride / Groom Runs on Dunkin'” and “I Do Crew” tumblers to raise a cup to a life of happiness

A Dunkin’ Patterned ring bearer pillow for presenting the only ring sweeter than a donut

Four new Dunkin’ t-shirts that declare you are “Together + Forever” and that “She/He Knows My Order”

A “Marry Me, Dunkin'” sweatshirt to make it clear that Dunkin’ is the real true love of your life

According to Melanie Rabino, Director, Brand Engagement at Dunkin’, “It’s incredible how many fans make Dunkin’ a part of their wedding day already. We want them to know: we hear you, and we’re making it official. Wedding merch, a ridiculously fun and fully fan-inspired collection, is finally here. As new weddings are planned and some are rescheduled from last year, we’re excited to make it easier for coffee and donut loving couples everywhere to bring a little more Dunkin’ into their celebration.”

Some of Dunkin’s new merch will be presented to two couples getting married at a Dunkin’ drive-thru on February 12. The winners of Dunkin’s special “Marriage is on the Menu” contest will kick off Valentine’s Day weekend at the Dunkin’ location in the Town of Wallkill, N.Y. for their Dunkin’-themed ceremony, complete with festive décor, picture-perfect photo moments, and wedding presents from Dunkin’ including a gift basket of Dunkin’ wedding gear and accessories, and a $500 cash prize.

Even if wedding bells aren’t in the plan, this Valentine’s Day season Dunkin’ is giving fans a chance to feel the love and share in a little sweetness with espresso beverages and perfect pairings of heart-shaped donuts. Dunkin’s Pink Velvet Macchiato brings the experience of biting into a delicious red velvet cupcake by combining Dunkin’s espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of smooth cream cheese icing. In the romantic spirit of a full box of chocolates, Dunkin’s Mocha Macchiato offers the combo of rich espresso and deep chocolate flavors. When served iced, both Macchiatos feature a gorgeous layered look for a sweet photo op.

For a delicious duet with Dunkin’s Macchiatos, Dunkin’s heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut is filled with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling, and topped with vanilla-flavored icing and chocolate sprinkles. The heart-shaped Cupid’s Choice Donut is filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and pink sprinkles. The brand’s full Valentine’s Day menu is available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time.