Magnolia at the Modern returns (with masks)

Magnolia at the Modern, an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films, resumes on Friday, September 18, in the Modern’s auditorium.

New adjusted showtimes:

Friday 4:30 and 7:30 pm, Saturday 5 pm, Sunday noon and 3 pm

Ticket Prices: $10; $8 for Modern members; $7 for Reel People members

The Sunday noon show is half price. Advance sales begin two hours prior to each show at the admission desk.

SCHEDULE

The Way I See It

September 18-20

Based on the New York Times #1 bestseller comes The Way I See It, an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic presidents in American history, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza. As the official White House photographer, Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth.

NR; 100 minutes

Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin

September 25-27

Werner Herzog turns the camera on himself and his decades-long friendship with the late travel writer Bruce Chatwin, a kindred spirit whose quest for ecstatic truth carried him to all corners of the globe. Herzog’s deeply personal portrait of Chatwin, illustrated with archival discoveries, film clips, and a mound of “brontosaurus skin,” encompasses their shared interest in aboriginal cultures, ancient rituals, and the mysteries stitching together life on earth.

NR; 89 minutes

The Secrets We Keep

October 2-4

In post-WWII America, a woman (Noomi Rapace) rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Chris Messina), kidnaps her neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

R; 100 min

The Nest

Jude Law, Carrie Coon on the moody marital drama ‘The Nest’

October 9-11

Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker, persuades his American wife, Allison (Carrie Coon), and their children to leave the comforts of suburban America and return to his native England during the 1980s. Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, and the couple has to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.

R; 107 minutes

Know Before You Go

• Mask or face coverings are required inside the Modern and must be worn at all times in the auditorium during the screening. No exceptions.

•Seats in the auditorium will be spaced to maintain social distancing for the safety of you and the other patrons.

Please leave exactly 3 seats between parties.

• Please do not come into the building if you are experiencing any symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, or if you are experiencing a health condition that prevents you from wearing a mask.

• Please practice social distancing when you are in the museum and auditorium and follow any instructions from museum staff. Entering and exiting will be controlled.

• Please take advantage of the wall-mounted touchless hand sanitizer dispensers located in all restrooms and the freestanding dispensers located throughout the building.

• No food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.

• Café Modern is temporarily closed.