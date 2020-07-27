81 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, July 26, 2020
CultureEntertainmentLife

Man who found Forrest Fenn treasure located it in Wyoming

By AP News
Tresure Chest Photo by David Bartus from Pexels

Other News

Culture

Today in History

AP News -
By The Associated Press Today in HistoryToday is Monday, July 27, the 209th day of 2020. There are 157 days left in...
Read more
Commerical

Near Southside has a new hotel checking in

Robert Francis -
Hotel Revel 1212 Hurley Ave. Fort Worth 76104 (817) 928-3688
Read more
Health Care

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

AP News -
MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) — A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted...
Read more
Government

White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday assailed Republican "disarray" over a new...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Famed art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn says the man who found his hidden treasure last month located it in Wyoming.


The 89-year-old Fenn filled a bronze chest with gold, jewels and other valuables worth an estimated $2 million and hid it a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness.
A man who did not want his name released found the chest and Fenn says he promised the finder that he wouldn’t reveal who found it or where.


But Fenn now says “the finder understood how important some closure is for many searchers,” so he agreed to reveal the treasure was found in Wyoming., according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.
Fenn, a Santa Fe resident, had posted clues to the treasure’s whereabouts online and in a 24-line poem that was published in his 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase.”


Hundreds of thousands hunted in vain across remote corners of the U.S. West for the treasure. Many quit their jobs to dedicate themselves to the search and others depleted their life savings. At least four people died searching for it.

Previous articleTarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Sunday
Next articleSouth Texas drenched by cyclone amid surge in virus cases
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Today in History

AP News -
By The Associated Press Today in HistoryToday is Monday, July 27, the 209th day of 2020. There are 157 days left in...
Read more
Culture

Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104

AP News -
By HILLEL ITALIE and JOHN LEICESTER Associated PressPARIS (AP) — Olivia de Havilland, the doe-eyed actress beloved to millions as the sainted...
Read more
Entertainment

Actor John Saxon dies; ‘Enter the Dragon’ among many roles

AP News -
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Actor John Saxon, a versatile actor with a lengthy and prolific career who starred with Bruce Lee in...
Read more
Culture

Music Review: Taylor Swift’s new album is strikingly heroic

AP News -
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music WriterTaylor Swift, "folklore" (Republic Records)In the years since Taylor Swift released her killer pop album "1989" in...
Read more
Culture

Today in History: Benjamin Franklin played Post Office

AP News -
Today in HistoryBy The Associated Press Today in HistoryToday is Sunday, July 26, the 208th day of 2020. There...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX