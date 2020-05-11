Mavericks leader to speak at Leader Xchange event

Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall is the first African American woman to lead an NBA team. Marshall, now CEO, was hired by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in 2018 to repair a toxic culture that existed in the organization’s ranks. After a 36-year career at AT&T, Marshall was in retirement when Cuban came calling following stories in Sports Illustrated that uncovered a corrosive workplace culture.

On Thursday, May 14 at 1 p.m., Marshall will be the guest speaker at LeaderXchange. This event will take place on Facebook Live.

For more information: https://leaderxchange.org/

About Leader Xchange:

Leader Xchange is a monthly gathering for leaders of Fort Worth to explore the remarkable power of servant leadership and how it can radically transform their lives. Our mission is to train, equip and challenge leaders to think beyond what is expected of them. Leader Xchange unlocks time-tested, relevant truths and lessons that have been vital to remarkable leadership for more than two millennia. Find out more information about our next event and how to get involved at https://leaderxchange.org/