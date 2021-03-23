More Library branches safely reopening; La Gran Biblioteca coming soon

Published on March 23, 2021

The Fort Worth Public Library is making bold moves over the spring and summer to enhance services and engage with more guests.

More walk-in services coming

On March 30, Fort Worth will become the only large library-system in the state to safely reopen all locations for residents.

The remaining curbside locations will open for limited walk-in services. These locations include East Berry (Council District 5), Ella Mae Shamblee (District 8), Meadowbrook (District 5), Northside (District 2), Riverside (District 9), Wedgwood (District 6) and the Downtown Central Library (District 9). Locations will be open to serve the public Tuesdays-Saturdays and require visitors to follow posted COVID-19 precautions.

This past year, while closed to the public, the Central Library has undergone renovations, including the lower level being permanently closed to the public and all services moved to the street level to create a more efficient experience for guests.

The reorganized Central Library features a new entrance to the youth library and teen area, as well as streamlined pickup for reserved materials and express checkouts for downtown lunch break regulars. Guests may check out their materials individually or with Library staff in multiple locations. The adult popular section and new acquisitions are on the street level in the west wing for convenient browsing and checkout. Public computers will be offered on the main level in a newly reorganized computer lab adjacent to the East Gallery. The East Gallery will continue to host a variety of art exhibits throughout the year, and now features limited seating with electric outlet access for personal devices.

New this spring: La Gran Biblioteca

More big moves will happen with the Seminary South location this spring. The Seminary South branch is relocating to La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth to become La Gran Biblioteca. The friendly, helpful library staff residents have come to know will also move to the new location.

La Gran Biblioteca will offer books, movies, public computer access and much more in addition to offering programming for the community inside La Gran Plaza.

The city isn’t leaving an empty building in the Seminary South neighborhood. After consulting regular users of the Genealogy, Local History and Archives unit, the Library has decided to relocate this service from the now-closed lower level of the Central Library into the more easily accessible Seminary South location. This move is scheduled for the summer of 2021.

Researchers can continue to schedule appointments with the local history, archives and genealogy staff members by calling 817-392-7740.

