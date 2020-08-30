Movie Taverns announce next phase of reopening



Marcus Theatres has announced the timing for two phases of reopening movie theatres, including Movie Taverns in Tarrant County.

These theatres will reopen Aug. 28: Bedford, Hulen and West Seventh in Fort Worth and Green Oaks in Arlington. Also opening is the location in Denton.

In total, more than two-thirds of the 91 Marcus Theatres or Movie Tavern locations will be reopened in time for the much-anticipated, domestic release of the film Tenet on Sept. 3, 2020. The remaining theatres will open at a later date.

All theatres will feature updated health and safety measures – for details on the protocols of the specific list of theatres visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/reopening

The company said that as theatres reopen, there initially will be a mix of classic content, plus new movie releases, including: Unhinged, a special 10-year anniversary re-release of Inception and Words on Bathroom Walls on Aug. 21; The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield on Aug. 28; and Tenet for Labor Day weekend. Additional films currently scheduled for release during the last four months of 2020 include:

September: The King’s Man and Greenland

October: Wonder Woman 1984, Death on the Nile, Candyman and Fatale

November: Black Widow, Soul, No Time to Die, Deep Water, Happiest Season and Voyagers

December: Free Guy, West Side Story, Coming 2 America, Dune, The Croods: A New Age and The Empty Man

– FWBP Staff