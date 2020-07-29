Museum Of Science and History to reopen in August

The Fort Worth Museum Of Science And History says that it will reopen to the public Aug. 13 after implementing safety protocols and adapting exhibits to provide fun, safe experiences.



The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History takes as its priority the safety of our guests and staff, the museum said in a news release.



It will reopen with the following protocols in place: All museum staff will wear facemasks while on duty; guests age 5 and up will be required to wear a facemask upon entry; removal of all objects that are frequently touched, including touchable exhibits and screens; regular cleaning of touched surfaces, doorknobs, etc.; and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the museum; timed ticketing will ensure lower occupancy and will allow social distancing within the museum; online ticketing is encouraged, which enables touchless entry for guests; and storage lockers will be closed.



The museum news release said the staff has been working to continue providing fun learning experiences digitally through its Discovery Lab Online Program and also working to create new, safe experiences in the Museum.



“We are so excited to finally reopen our doors to the Fort Worth community. I can’t wait to see happy families experiencing our museum in a way that is both safe and fun,” said President Van A. Romans.

“We want to thank our members for their patience and support during this unique time. We want to create a fun welcome-back experience for our members, with exclusive access and programs,” said Director of Development Denise Wilkerson.

Prior to the public reopening, the museum will be open exclusively to members Thursday Aug. 6 through Saturday Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 13, the museum will be open for everyone.

SUMMER SCHEDULE

Sunday – Wednesday: Closed

Thursday – Saturday: Open

10 a.m.-11 a.m.: Members-only

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Public and Members

Reduced Admission Cost: Age 5+: $9 | Age 0-4: Free

Members Admission: Free

For the latest updates, visit:

www.fortworthmuseum.org

– FWBP staff