Happy New Year (again)! Kimbell Art Museum to celebrate Year of the Dragon

We’re three weeks into 2024 but that doesn’t mean we can’t gear up for one more New Year celebration. We’re talking about Lunar New Year – it’s the Year of the Dragon – which occurs on Feb. 10, and the celebration we’re referencing will be held Friday, Feb. 9, at the Kimbell Art Museum.

The festivities will get under way at 5:30 p.m. and run till 7:30, a “happy hour” event co-hosted by the Kimbell and Fort Worth Sister Cities International.

Lunar New Year is widely observed in China and a number of other cultures, and the celebration at the Kimbell will feature traditional Chinese music performed by the Dallas Guzheng Association, new year couplet artmaking, and an Asian art-themed scavenger hunt. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

ABOUT THE KIMBELL ART MUSEUM

The Kimbell Art Museum, owned and operated by the Kimbell Art Foundation, is internationally renowned for both its collections and its architecture. The Kimbell’s collections range in period from antiquity to the 20th century and include European masterpieces by artists such as Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Bernini, Velázquez, Monet, Cézanne, Picasso and Matisse; important collections of Egyptian and classical antiquities; and the art of Asia, Africa and the Ancient Americas.

The museum’s 1972 building, designed by the American architect Louis I. Kahn, is widely regarded as one of the outstanding architectural achievements of the modern era. A second building, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, opened in 2013 and now provides space for special exhibitions, dedicated classrooms and a 289-seat auditorium with excellent acoustics for music.

