82.1 F
Fort Worth
Saturday, July 25, 2020
CultureEntertainmentLife

Music Review: Taylor Swift’s new album is strikingly heroic

By AP News
Taylor Swift iStock photo

Other News

Entertainment

Taylor Swift will release surprise album ‘Folklore’ Friday

AP News -
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music WriterNEW YORK (AP) — While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
Taylor Swift, “folklore” (Republic Records)
In the years since Taylor Swift released her killer pop album “1989” in 2014, the singer has amped the production of her music, adding sounds including electronica, synth pop, R&B, dubstep, dance and even trap to her songs. Not everyone was ready for the rap style of “…Ready for It?” though it worked.
But while pop star Taylor, with all the bops and beats, is enjoyable and entertaining, her new singer-songwriter album is a welcomed return. In a time of madness, “folklore” feels like a moment to escape.


Her eighth record has a calmness and coolness reminiscent of the 2008 masterpiece “Fearless” and 2010’s charming “Speak Now,” as poetic lines about life are brought to life thanks to Swift’s sharp songwriting, with the light but piercing production doing its job by lifting the lyrics.

wift is a grand storyteller, and “folklore” explores a lot. On some songs, she’s singing about life before she moved to Nashville as a teen to embark on her musical career. On other tracks, she’s telling the stories of others — doing it so well and vividly that you can paint the picture as the tracks play.


Frequent collaborator and one of contemporary music’s best producers, Jack Antonoff, assists on most of the album, while The National’s Aaron Dessner should be saluted for his massive contributions to the project. And epic vocals from Bon Iver match well with Swift’s soft tone on “exile.”
The 16 tracks weave into each other nicely, blending to make this folk-pop-country-Americana-guitar rock-singer-songwriter album work. Whatever the genre, “folklore” is first-class.

Previous articleToday in History: Benjamin Franklin played Post Office
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Today in History: Benjamin Franklin played Post Office

AP News -
Today in HistoryBy The Associated Press Today in HistoryToday is Sunday, July 26, the 208th day of 2020. There...
Read more
Culture

Sinclair pulls show where Fauci conspiracy theory is aired

AP News -
Sinclair pulls show where Fauci conspiracy theory is airedBy DAVID BAUDER AP Media WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group said...
Read more
Entertainment

Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER Associated PressNEW YORK (AP) — Regis Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning...
Read more
Entertainment

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

AP News -
Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73By ROBERT BARR and DANICA KIRKA Associated PressLONDON (AP) — Peter Green, the dexterous...
Read more
Culture

Burger Week set for Aug. 24-30

FWBP Staff -
Burger Week is coming Aug. 24-30 this year, presented by What’s Up Fort Worth. What’s Up is partnering with some of Fort...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX