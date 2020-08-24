94.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 24, 2020
Culture Musician Justin Townes Earle dead at age 38
CultureEntertainmentLife

Musician Justin Townes Earle dead at age 38

By AP News
Justin Townes Earle album The Good Life

Other News

Government

Fort Worth Council to hear report on proposal from Water District that could impact development

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth City Council at its Aug. 25 Work Session will hear a presentation on a proposal from the Tarrant Regional...
Read more
Business

Fortress Festival team launching Fort Worth-based creative agency

FWBP Staff -
The team behind Fortress Festival is launching Fortress Creative, a new full-service creative agency focused on serving brands and local businesses.
Read more
Business

Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth and Dallas Startup Week join for 2020 events

FWBP Staff -
Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth (GEW FW) is joining forces with Dallas Startup Week to educate, inspire and...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth City Council meeting, work session on Aug. 18

FWBP Staff -
Here's a preview of items being discussed at City Council meetings on Aug. 18. City Council Work Session, 8:30...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, a leading performer of American roots music known for his introspective and haunting style, has died at 38.
New West Records publicist Brady Brock confirmed his death, but did not immediately provide details. Earle was the son of country star Steve Earle and over the weekend his family posted an Instagram announcement of his death, telling his fans, “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”
His family also posted lyrics from the ballad “Looking for a Place to Land,” from Earle’s 2014 album “Single Mothers.”


“I’ve crossed oceans
Fought freezing rain and blowing sand
I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers
Just looking for a place to land”
A conscious throwback to old-time country and blues music, Earle released such albums as “Harlem River Blues” and “The Saint of Lost Causes” and was named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony. He wrote often of loneliness, flight and forgiveness, like in the mid-tempo rocker “I Wanna Be a Stranger.”
“Don’t wanna walk away but
I’m tired of acting in anger
Too tired to even try and
I just wanna be a stranger”
Earle was a Nashville native and his father named him in part for songwriter and family friend Fort Worth-born Townes Van Zandt, although Justin would say that his mother, Carol Ann Hunter, would have preferred a different name.


“My mother hated Townes Van Zandt,” he told Rolling Stone in 2019. “My first name was supposed to be Townes, but my mother would not have it. She hated him because of the trouble that Dad and him got into, but she still played his music.”

Previous articleWhat to Know: Sunday was Cline’s day and we have men in kilts
Next articleIt’s official: Republicans formally nominate Trump for second term
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Studio Movie Grill to open at The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch

FWBP Staff -
Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill is officially opening its doors as the anchor for The Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth...
Read more
Entertainment

Former ‘Glee’ star Lea Michele gives birth to baby boy

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy. A representative for Michele said Sunday...
Read more
Culture

What to Know: Sunday was Cline’s day and we have men in kilts

Robert Francis -
Sunday, Aug. 23 was Cline McMurray Day in Fort Worth. If Cline’s name is familiar, it’s likely you’ve driven...
Read more
Entertainment

Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot

AP News -
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — "Full House" actor Lori Loughlin must serve two months in...
Read more
Business

Fortress Festival team launching Fort Worth-based creative agency

FWBP Staff -
The team behind Fortress Festival is launching Fortress Creative, a new full-service creative agency focused on serving brands and local businesses.
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101