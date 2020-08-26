91.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
NAACP Goes Virtual in the Fight Against Social Injustice
NAACP Goes Virtual in the Fight Against Social Injustice

By FWBP Staff
man sitting facing monitor
Photo by Simon Abrams on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The NAACP Fort Worth Tarrant County Branch will host a series of interactive webinars to address a variety of social injustice issues over the next few months, the organization said in a news release.

All webinars will focus on the central theme of “Real Change Starts Now.”

The first in the series– “Reimagining Neighborhood Policing in Fort Worth” is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. and will open up a dialogue with noted A-listers including Former Arlington Texas Police Chief Theron Bowman and Former Washington DC Police Chief and Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles H. Ramsey.

Fort Worth Community Activist Johnny Muhammed will round out the list of panelists.  Attorney and NAACP branch member Nikki Chriesman-Green will serve as moderator.

Panelists will discuss best practices and systemic issues that exist in community policing – especially in today’s social environment. 

Other Webinar sessions will include “The ABC’s of Corporate Social Responsibility” – Sept. 24 and “What Can I Do When the Marching is Over?” scheduled for Nov. 19.

“These webinars are crucial because; we have witnessed and experienced the tragedy of gun violence in our communities far too often and a new awareness of racism has certainly been revealed,” said Branch President Estella Williams.

“Such tragedies have allowed us to see many protests, rallies, marches and a serious call for action throughout our nation.  We must arm ourselves with knowledge and facts in order to fight a regressive agenda that halts equality and justice for all,” Williams said in the news release.

Interested parties can get additional information and register on the branch’s website: www.naacpfwtc.org

– FWBP Staff

