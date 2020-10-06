National Medal of Honor Museum ahead of fundraising schedule

The National Medal of Honor Museum is ahead of schedule in raising funds and released the first architectural rendering of the museum that will be housed in Arlington.

Charlotte Jones, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) Chairman of the Board and Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President, National Medal of Honor Museum (NMOHM) President and CEO Joe Daniels and Mayor Jeff Williams, president of the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, on Oct. 6 provided a joint update on the achievements made this year by the Museum Foundation and released the first architectural rendering of the future Museum made possible by a generous first in legacy gift from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation.

The group highlighted the progress made in the past year towards building the Museum, which will be in Arlington and dedicated to honoring the less than 4,000 brave Americans who received the nation’s highest award for valor in combat.

Specific achievements they called out:

First in legacy gift of $3.5 million from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation

$61+ million raised in the past year putting the Museum project ahead of schedule

The addition of 11 new board members, including: Chairman of the Board Charlotte Jones; Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Medal of Honor recipient SSG David Bellavia; Businesswoman Dawn Arnall; A full listing of the Foundation Board may be found here.

The introduction of bipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate, joining a bill in the House of Representatives, that will authorize the NMOHMF to pursue building a National Medal of Honor Monument in Washington, DC

The donation of two Medals of Honor to NMOHMF The families of both Specialist Robert Law and Captain Charles W. Davis donated their Medals to the Museum Foundation for preservation and display



NMOHMF Chairman of the Board Charlotte Jones announced that the Foundation surpassed $61 million in total funds raised, putting it ahead of schedule to build both the Museum in Arlington, and the Monument in Washington, D.C. “We have made tremendous progress this year – in elevating the profile of the Medal of Honor among the American people, and in raising the money necessary to make this important undertaking a reality,” said Jones. “We’re proud of our progress so far – especially the pioneering gift from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation. We are so excited about what’s to come.”

A significant contribution to the Museum was announced by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, President of the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation. Said Mayor Williams: “The Arlington Tomorrow Foundation is thrilled to have made a legacy gift of $3.5 million to the capital campaign to build the National Medal of Honor Museum. Through our gift, we are underwriting the museum’s breathtaking architectural designs which beautifully capture our nation’s gratitude to our greatest heroes and ensure their inspirational stories are shared with future generations.”

Joe Daniels, NMOHM President and CEO said, “We’re thrilled to release the first architectural rendering of the Museum today, showcasing the inspired work of Rafael Viñoly,” who was selected as Chief Architect in January. “Despite the challenges our country and the world have faced this year, the National Medal of Honor Museum and Foundation are proud to report that Americans’ commitment to honoring our heroes remains unbroken. 2020 will be a landmark year for our organization.”

Rafael Viñoly, founder of Rafael Viñoly Architects, will serve as Chief Architect for the design of the museum.

Rafael Viñoly Architects is an internationally renowned architectural firm based in New York City with offices around the globe. Among the award-winning courthouses, museums, performing arts centers, convention centers, athletic facilities and other diverse works the firm has spearheaded are U.S. icons including the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston and Frederick P. Rose Hall, the new home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, among many others.