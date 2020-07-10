86 F
Friday, July 10, 2020
Near Southside Inc. cancels spring outdoor events

By FWBP Staff
Create Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels

Near Southside Inc. announced it will cancel its spring outdoor events including the popular ArtsGoggle, PARK(ing) Day, and the remainder of the Friday on the Green season.

“As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise locally, it’s clear that a return to normal life isn’t likely to happen soon,” the organization said in a newsletter.

“We’re disappointed that we aren’t sharing better news, but we remain hopeful that we will return for a dynamo 2021 season,” the newsletter said.

Despite the cancellations, the fall still offers exciting opportunities for our Near Southside community. Below, we’re sharing new projects planned in lieu of our regular programming with artists remaining front and center.

While ArtsGoggle is cancelled, the organization is planning ARTober (Art+ October = ARTober), a month of virtual experiences that advance the arts and cultural assets of the Near Southside.

