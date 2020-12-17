Neiman Marcus Fort Worth pet adoption event

That doggy in the window is free during the pet adoption evert at Neiman Marcus Fort Worth, scheduled through Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the fourth year for Neiman Marcus Fort Worth’s partnership with the Saving Hope Foundation and Humane Society of North Texas. Last year more than 75 pets found forever homes.

This year’s adoption event and book launch will look a little different due to COVID-19. A mask will be required to enter Neiman Marcus and social distancing is to be observed. Potential adopters can look at the dogs through the windows. Volunteers will be available to bring the dogs outside, a news release said.

The Saving Hope Foundation was inspired by the amazing story of Hope, a 30-pound pug-mix who was betrayed, brutalized, and left for dead on a country road in Weatherford.

She was found wandering alone on the Moncrief Ranch, her muzzle taped shut, her tongue protruding and swollen. She was suffering from extreme dehydration, and she had been stabbed multiple times. It took only four days – and 100 stitches – for Hope to begin eating and drinking on her own. Her spirit had won, and it moved nine passionate Fort Worth leaders to take action.

While Hope’s story is tragic, it’s important to hear the details. It helps understand the mission of this organization and the passion of the determined women driving it.

“We want something good to come out of this horrible thing that happened to Hope,” said Kit Moncrief, who adopted Hope and founded the Saving Hope Foundation.

The Humane Society of North Texas will transport a variety of small and large breed dogs of all ages to Neiman Marcus in the hopes of finding a forever home.

“The Humane Society of North Texas is thrilled to once again partner with Neiman Marcus and the Saving Hope Foundation to place pets with forever families just in time for the holidays,” said Cassie Davidson, Director of Communications for the Humane Society of North Texas. “While 2020 has proven to be challenging at best due to COVID, we look forward to hearing all the ‘gotcha day’ stories after adopting your new best friend. Pets can bring much laughter, smiles, entertainment and joy into your homes,” Davidson said in the news release.

“Neiman Marcus has supported a diverse array of organizations over the years, and we welcome Saving Hope and Humane Society of North Texas with open hearts. My family and I feel compelled to save shelter animals to give them a new life, and have adopted three pets into our own home,” said Vice President and General Manager of Neiman Marcus Scott Mitchell.

A book launch kicked off the event Thursday, Dec. 17, celebrating the “Hope & Friends” book, funded by Saving Hope supporters who have purchased a page in the book to feature their own beloved pets. The book is complimentary for page supporters.

Additional books will be offered for a $45 donation to the Saving Hope Foundation. Current foster puppies and dogs will be available in the Neiman Marcus window display from the Saving Hope Foundation.