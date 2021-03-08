Cultural District: New development could transform area with high-end hotel, office and residential

They come from all over the world.

It is for many the single impression they will have of Fort Worth: museums, theatre, Will Rogers Coliseum with ties to the city’s past and future, Botanic Gardens and nearby a zoo that was rated No. 1 in country in 2020.

Cowboys & Culture? Maybe a phrase that’s a little long-in-the-tooth for many area residents, but that doesn’t mean it is not firmly planted in reality. And, perhaps more important for the economic development types, it leaves a vivid impression to those tourists and visitors who flock to the city’s cultural delights.

But while this area has been key to the city’s identity – to say nothing of marketing efforts – it has remained somewhat separate from the day-to-day business life of what is now the 13th largest city in the country and an economic juggernaut with an economy that has rapidly branched out from its agricultural and energy roots to embrace aviation, technology, manufacturing and health care.

But that separation of the Cultural District and the city it handsomely represents is in for a shift. And the shift is not coming from outsiders coming in and squeezing and forcing in their square peg into a round hole. It is coming from one of the city’s most successful business leaders who happens to drive past the area daily.

Fort Worth’s Crescent Real Estate has announced plans for what will be the company’s first major development in its hometown of Fort Worth, a $250 million mixed-use project that CEO John Goff hopes will help the area become the “living room” of the city.

“The city’s ready for a luxury product and this will be just that,” he said. “I like to refer to it as the living room of Fort Worth. I think it’s going to be a magnet for people to want to go and hang out, socialize, have a drink, dinner, you name it,” he said.

Crescent Real Estate LLC said the project will include a premier boutique hotel with a chef-driven restaurant, luxury residential, and a Class A office building, which will be home to Crescent Real Estate, Goff Capital Inc., Contango Oil & Gas, and Canyon Ranch. The Goff-affiliated companies will bring about 140 workers to the area.

The development, which will start this summer, includes a 200-room luxury hotel, a 160,000-square-foot office building and 175 luxury residential units.

The Museum Place project is located on Camp Bowie Boulevard near the Will Rogers Coliseum and across the street from the Kimbell Art Museum and the Modern Art Museum.

“I go to work that way and I live near west side, so I drive up and down Camp Bowie and West 7th every day and I just really scratched my head saying, ‘that is incredible,’ that piece of real estate,” said Goff.

Goff, if you don’t know, is currently not just CEO of Crescent Real Estate, but also is currently co-chair, with Chase’s Elaine Agather, of Fort Worth Now, a strategic, public-private effort to not only recover Fort Worth businesses from the pandemic, but to kick-start the city to new economic heights.

On the business side, Goff and Richard Rainwater started Crescent Real Estate in the early 1990s, eventually taking the company public. The company was sold in 2007 at the peak of the market for $6.5 billion, but then reacquired it in a joint venture between Goff Capital and Barclays Capital.

Goff is now chairman of Crescent, which has $34 billion in assets and owns the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dallas and the Canyon Ranch spa chain founded in Tucson, Arizona. Other Dallas projects include the luxury Crescent Court Hotel, the McKinney & Olive office and retail development in Uptown and the Luminary office building in downtown Dallas’ historic West End.

The Goff Family Foundation, which Goff and his wife, Cami, formed in 2007, is focused on education. The primary initiative is the B Sharp Youth Music Program established at Como Elementary in August 2010.

But you may notice that there is not much development in Fort Worth on the company’s ledger. Goff, who grew up in South Texas and graduated from the University of Texas in Austin, noticed that too.

“Fort Worth has been a wonderful place, not only to raise a family but to grow a business and I feel a special affection for the city and the opportunities that it has afforded me,” he said. “I think this is a wonderful way to have a unique investment that I think speaks to a real need in the city, which is a luxury hotel property.”

Goff, who has plenty of experience with luxury properties, thinks Fort Worth needs a project like this.

“I think we desperately need this,” he said. “In my business alone, we’d bring people in from all over the world to meet with us and it’s always a challenge of where are we going to put them up? And they have expectations of being in a luxury hotel. We want to provide that for the city. And I don’t think there’s a better location in the city than right in the heart of the Cultural District.”

The architect for the project is OZ Architecture of Denver, which has a history of working with Crescent and has done several luxury hotels, high-end office buildings and urban living projects.

“We’ve done a lot of projects with them both in Boulder and in Denver and they are not just very talented, but we also work very well together,” said Goff.

Interior designs are by Lauren Rottet of Houston.

Groundbreaking is expected in June with the project complete in the summer of 2023.

The project will be nestled up against the UNT Health Science Center.

Goff also notes the project has a personal connection for him, being located on the street named after his late friend, pianist Van Cliburn.

“We were close friends and we really want to do something special with that stretch of road and that little green space, that kind-of plaza out in front of the office in tribute to Van, and I’m not sure exactly what that is yet, but we’re going to collaborate with the Van Cliburn Foundation.”

Goff will also be collaborating with the museums and the city to enhance the look and feel of Camp Bowie along that stretch of the brick-lined avenue.

There have been other attempts to bring hotels to the site at the northwest corner of Camp Bowie and Van Cliburn Way, but they have not been met with universal acceptance.

This time it is different.

Ken Loose, chairman of the Cultural District Alliance and an associate at VLK Architects, said the project will add to the viability of the district.

“They were very thoughtful and that’s why it’s a wonderful model for anyone that wants to come into this district or any district that has an overlay,” he said. “When someone comes into an area and says, ‘How can I work with you?’ it is going to help acceptance of a project, so I give a lot of credit to Crescent.”

The development’s neighbors also spoke well of the plans.

“At the Kimbell, we are very pleased with the plans for the development,” said Eric Lee, director of the Kimbell Art Museum, directly across Camp Bowie from the project. “We believe that John Goff and Crescent are designing a project that is sensitive to its context within the Cultural District and will make the neighborhood even more vibrant. Goff and Crescent have worked to make sure that critical sightlines of the Kimbell are preserved.”

Others in the area also praised the project.

“The continued growth of our city is always a wonderful thing to see. Increased access to the Cultural District will provide the opportunity to invite more people to experience the incredible institutions we are so fortunate to have in Fort Worth,” said Andrew J. Walker, Executive Director of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

“I believe the Crescent Real Estate project will be an asset to the overall aesthetic and growth strategy for the area,” said Marla Price, Director of the Modern Art Museum. “Beyond providing important jobs, retail space, and living arrangements for the neighborhood, the development will be essential to increased tourism for the Cultural District and Fort Worth.

“The Cultural District needs a welcoming, beautiful, full-service hotel to support the museums, performing venues, retail establishments, and events at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena,” she said.

The Fort Worth City Council at its March 2 meeting, approved several agreements related to the project.

The Council approved a lease agreement, with an option to purchase, for two parking garages; sublease agreements for the garages; a hotel room block agreement; and a loan of up to $900,000 through the city’s EPA Revolving Brownfields Loan Program.

“Between the city’s nationally renowned museums, Dickie’s Arena and the stock show at Will Rogers, Fort Worth’s Cultural District is a major destination for residents and tourists alike,” said Fort Worth Director of Economic Development Robert Sturns. “Crescent’s hotel and associated development project fills a real need that’s been a priority in this fast-growing part of the city.”

The $250 million project will include:

• A 200-room luxury boutique hotel including a restaurant, a rooftop lounge, and 8,000 square feet of ballroom/meeting space; it will also feature a landscaped courtyard that will host outdoor dining, events and social activities.

• 160,000 square feet of Class A office space offering businesses the chance to office within the Cultural District;

• The headquarters for Crescent Real Estate, Goff Capital Inc., Contango Oil & Gas, and Canyon Ranch.

• 175 luxury residential units.

• OZ Architecture is the designer of the project. Goff has worked with OZ previously on several projects. Interior designs are by Lauren Rottet of Houston.

• The 4,500-square-foot restaurant will be led by Dean Fearing, who was executive chef at Dallas’ The Mansion on Turtle Creek until leaving in 2007 to open his own restaurant, Fearing’s, in the Dallas Ritz-Carlton, which is owned by Goff.