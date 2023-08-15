New exhibit at Museum of Science and History explores Fort Worth’s ties to aviation

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will unveil its newest exhibit on Saturday (Aug. 19) with the opening of “Cowtown Takes Flight,” billed as “an extraordinary journey through Fort Worth’s long-standing history with aviation.”

“The exhibit promises an immersive and captivating experience for visitors of all ages,” the museum said in a news release.

Fort Worth’s association with aviation dates back to its early days when daring pilots performed aerial stunts in the city’s vast fields, the release said, and the city has since evolved into a global leader in both commercial and military aircraft production with the local aviation industry contributing significantly to the development of aeronautical technology worldwide.

“Cowtown Takes Flight” aims to educate and engage visitors while revealing the human stories behind technological advancements and the impact aviation has had on the community, the release said.

The museum credited generous support by Lockheed Martin, the Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation and Humanities Texas for making the exhibit possible.

“Cowtown Takes Flight” will be open during regular museum hours and is included with museum admission and membership.

Established in 1941, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institute. For more information about the museum and the “Cowtown Takes Flight” exhibit visit the museum’s website.