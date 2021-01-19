Two new restaurants coming to Crockett Row

The restaurant industry has been hard hit during the pandemic, but Fort Worth’s Crockett Row at West 7th will soon add two new restaurants to its dining lineup: Kintaro Ramen and Dirty Bones.

This month, Kintaro Ramen will take over the former Oni Ramen space at 2801 West 7th Street under the familiar ownership of Chef Jesus Garcia. Previously a ghost kitchen in Fort Worth’s west side, Kintaro Ramen’s new brick-and-mortar location will serve a variety of ramen dishes with an expanded menu, including spicy karashi tonkatsu and vegetarian ramen, among other new offerings.

The Blue Fish (3)

Dirty Bones, coming to Crockett Row in February of 2021, will take over a prime West 7th location at 3028 Crockett Street. Inhabiting the former Stirr space as a new concept under the same ownership (Milkshake Concepts). Dirty Bones offers wings “any way you want them.” Setup to be a “gameday paradise,” the restaurant and rooftop will offer a selection of untraditional sauces and dry rubs, sandwiches, salads, and starters, developed by Dallas-based chef, Rodman Shields. By night, Dirty Bones will be a high-energy hangout with optional bottle service in a vibrant “edgy retro”-inspired ambiance.

Dirty Bones logo

Additionally, The Blue Fish has officially opened at 2932 Crockett Street. With multiple locations across Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, and Florida, the award-winning Japanese restaurant serves premium selections of sushi and sashimi, as well as Asian-inspired hot dishes.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2021 with two exciting new additions to our vibrant dining scene,” said Monica Bermea, marketing director for Vestar. “Kintaro Ramen and Dirty Bones will be instrumental in attracting both new and familiar faces to Crockett Row at West 7th, and we know these chef-driven concepts will thrive in our unique shop-work-play environment.”