New Southern-style restaurant to open on Fort Worth’s Eastside

There’s a new restaurant coming to Fort Worth’s Eastside, promising authentic Southern cooking.

Nessa’s Southern Delite, 1201 Oakland Blvd., which will serve a large range of classic cuisine and an array of comfort-style food. The menu will include all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes for dine-in or take-out service. The official opening is Sunday, April 25.

“If you find yourself in the mood for true down-home cooking in a family atmosphere, Nessa’s Southern Delite is for you,” owner Vanessa Thompson said in a news release. “If you’re the type to diet, visit Nessa’s on your ‘cheat day’ to indulge in all your family favorites – from crispy fried chicken with mouthwatering collard greens to stuffed shells with marinara sauce and cheesy garlic bread you’ll fight your cousins over.”

Specialties include a full breakfast menu, daily changing three-course meals, hearty appetizers like crispy jalapeno peppers, and a tasty dessert menu.

The restaurant will feature live music entertainment, as well as offer venue space to host special events, including birthdays, anniversaries, promotions, business meetings, conferences and more.

Nessa’s Southern Delite is intended to be a space that encourages economic development within its community. In addition to offering a variety of cuisine in a stunning dining setting, Nessa’s will also specialize in event planning, culinary training, health and wellness classes and community enrichment programs.

Thompson credits her grandmother, mother and aunt for her love of cooking and community.

She says Nessa’s Southern Delite was created in the memory of these three wonderful women with the intent of creating an even greater legacy for the community she has always loved.

“To this day, when I look into the eyes of those I serve and those I prepare food for, I can see the same joy I saw when people would eat my Auntie’s, Grandma’s and Mother’s Cuisine,” she said.

“It’s the look one has when falling in love for the first time – indescribable! If it had not been for the three of them, my vision and my dreams of serving others would not have become a reality.”

The restaurant’s operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

https://nessassoutherndelite.com