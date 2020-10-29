Say hello, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard and welcome to Texas

2020 a year with issues? Sure, but there is some sweetness among the sour. Take, for example, the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat at now at Dairy Queen® restaurants in Texas during the month of November.



The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat combines sweet vanilla soft serve with tender bites of snickerdoodle cookie dough, blended with the warm cinnamon spice that just melts in your mouth.



The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat comes in four sizes: mini, small, medium and large. In addition to the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, Dairy Queen restaurants across Texas have tasty seasonal flavors to enjoy in the limited-time fall Blizzard® line-up:

OREO Mocha Fudge Blizzard Treat

Choco-dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat

Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat

Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas continue to serve their full menu of tasty eats and delicious treats via drive-thru windows, take-out, as well as delivery and online ordering, where available.





