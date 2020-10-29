55 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Culture Say hello, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard and welcome to Texas
CultureFood

Say hello, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard and welcome to Texas

By FWBP Staff
Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat

Other News

Culture

Say hello, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard and welcome to Texas

FWBP Staff -
2020 a year with issues? Sure, but there is some sweetness among the sour. Take, for example, the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat at now...
Read more
News

Trump, Biden fight for Florida, appeal for Tuesday turnout

AP News -
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Read more
Opinion

Commentary: Bringing a World Series home to North Texas

John Henry -
An anecdote in recent years wound its way around town, telling a story of Fort Worth native and businessman Bobby Patton, an...
Read more
Sports

White Sox reunite with La Russa, hire Hall of Fame manager

AP News -
By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

2020 a year with issues? Sure, but there is some sweetness among the sour. Take, for example, the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat at now at Dairy Queen® restaurants in Texas during the month of November. 
 
The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat combines sweet vanilla soft serve with tender bites of snickerdoodle cookie dough, blended with the warm cinnamon spice that just melts in your mouth. 
 
The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat comes in four sizes: mini, small, medium and large. In addition to the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, Dairy Queen restaurants across Texas have tasty seasonal flavors to enjoy in the limited-time fall Blizzard® line-up:

  • OREO Mocha Fudge Blizzard Treat
  • Choco-dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat
  • Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat

Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas continue to serve their full menu of tasty eats and delicious treats via drive-thru windows, take-out, as well as delivery and online ordering, where available. 

The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of Dairy Queen franchise owners operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for Dairy Queen franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu sold at the nearly 600 Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas. The Dairy Queen® restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the Dairy Queen®franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and 21 other countries, including the nearly 600 Dairy Queen® restaurants in Texas. 

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on InstagramTwitter, or Facebook.

Previous articleTrump, Biden fight for Florida, appeal for Tuesday turnout

Latest News

Commerical

AVOCA to open Fort Worth Stockyards location

FWBP Staff -
AVOCA Coffee Roaster is coming to the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The artisanal coffee roastery, that opened on the...
Read more
Culture

Golden Chick goes hot with Cholula partnership

FWBP Staff -
Cholula and chicken? Yep, Golden Chick is announcing its partnership with Cholula Hot Sauce, the legendary fan-favorite Mexican hot sauce brand. The two brands...
Read more
Culture

Robert Francis: Our local World Series

Robert Francis -
It will be remembered as the pandemic World Series of 2020. Played in a “neutral” ballpark, Arlington’s barely-used, brand spanking new Globe...
Read more
Culture

Robert Francis: From politics to chicken to pickles

Robert Francis -
Don’t know about you, but you would think with all our technological savvy, the ubiquitous “they” could figure out a way for...
Read more
Culture

Dickies partners with artist on ‘Vote’ mural

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth-based workwear brand Dickies, a longtime member of the Near Southside, is supporting the local ARTober initiative by partnering with local artist Mariell...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101