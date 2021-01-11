Newsmakers: Glint celebrates 20 years

ACCOUNTING/CONSULTING

Brandon Hayes, a specialist in state and local tax consulting (SALT), has joined JTaylor as a senior manage. Hayes graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor of business administration degree and is a Certified Member of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation.

ADVERTISING/MARKETING

Glint Advertising is celebrating 20 years of success by collaborating with its clients to produce compelling creative work that delivers results, the company said in a news release.

The company’s service offerings have adapted in response to the ever-evolving industry, as well as the demands and expectations of their clients. Led by its original founding CEO and President, Craig Lloyd, Glint has preserved a creative perspective around business challenges over the last two decades.

“As we celebrate 20 years in 2020, a year, unlike any other, it makes you stop, pause, and reflect on the connections and successes that helped us reach this milestone. The people and partners who trusted us to deliver were such a big part of our success,” Lloyd said.

Public affairs veteran Jay Barksdale is joining the Sunwest Communications team as senior counsel, expanding the Dallas public relations and public affairs firm’s government relations practice.

BANKING/FINANCE

PlainsCapital has added Michael B. Hohlt to its Private Bank as portfolio manager at 3707 Camp Bowie Blvd. Hohlt manages client assets and portfolios, develops investment programs, and fosters relationships with the Private Bank’s customers.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) hired Courtney Garner Lewis as a senior vice president and team leader within its Corporate Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and Syndications Group under the middle market lending product line.

She is active in the Dallas and Fort Worth communities, and serves as the president of the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, president-elect of Rotary Club of Fort Worth and chair of the board for Housing Channel. She previously served as a board member of Leadership Fort Worth and as treasurer of Camp Fire First Texas. Lewis is also a former recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award from the Fort Worth Business Press.

FirstCash Inc. (Nasdaq: FCFS), a leading international operator of more than 2,750 retail pawn stores in the U.S. and Latin America, has announced the appointment of Paula K. Garrett to the Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Garrett serves as the vice president of finance, operations and information system technology for the Latin America region of Mary Kay Inc., a position she has held since 2005.

CONSTRUCTION

Westwood Contractors has announced that Stefan Figley assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer Dec. 7. Robert D. Benda, who has served as CEO since 2005, will continue with the company as Chairman of the Board.

In addition to Benda, Westwood’s Advisory Board of Directors includes Michael Bennett, Principal, Bennett Benner Architects, William Latham, Esq. Acme Brick Co., Chris Leathers, P.E. Freese & Nichols Inc., Heidi Leathers, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and Nathan Robinett, Frost Bancshares Inc. (Ret.).

Figley attended the University of Colorado and earned a bachelor of science in marketing from Texas Christian University all while earning a multitude of honors on the tennis court including 1st team All-Conference, 1st team All-American, and competed as a tour professional.’’

Westwood Contractors is a general contractor with 37 years of experience providing general contracting services for retail, healthcare, hospitality, high-end office spaces, and distribution/warehouse facilities nationwide. Westwood Contractors is based in Fort Worth and has additional offices in Phoenix and Charleston, South Carolina.

GOVERNMENT

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Asia Rodgers of Fort Worth and Dolores Saenz-Davila of McAllen to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025. Additionally, the governor named Brian Brumley of Sumner chair of the board. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.

Rodgers is the Managing Partner of Asia Rodgers Consulting LLC, a management consulting firm. She is a project leader and member of the Junior League of Dallas and a delegate for the Commission on the Status of Women with the United Nations. In addition, she is a part of the inaugural class of the Lyndon B. Johnson Women’s Campaign School at The University of Texas. Rodgers received a bachelor of arts in human rights from Southern Methodist University.

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Brandon Troy Hurley to the Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission for a term set to expire on Sept. 1, 2025. Hurley, of Grapevine, is a partner and owner of The Hurley Law Firm, where he represents clients in litigation, real estate transactions, and other corporate legal matters. He is a fellow with the Texas Bar Foundation and the Tarrant County Bar Foundation.

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Tammy Biggar, Christopher “Chris” Taylor and Holly Williamson to serve on the nine-member Texas County & District Retirement System Board of Trustees for terms set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

Taylor of Fort Worth is an Assistant District Attorney in the Civil Division in the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. He serves as a member of the advisory board of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and is a member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. He volunteers as a board member of the Women’s Center of Tarrant County and the Alliance for Children.

Pastor Kyev Tatum of the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth and president of the Ministers Justice Coalition of Texas has been appointed by District Attorney Sharen Wilson to serve on her training advisory board for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Tatum is a graduate of the College of Public Health and Community Service at the University of North Texas with a degree in criminal justice.

HONORS/AWARDS

Each year the Texas Association of Addiction Professionals (TAAP) selects one person to receive the coveted Counselor of the Year award. Earlier this year TAAP chose Cenikor counselor Pamela Karnes, who holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Tarleton State University is currently enrolled in the Tarleton State University Clinical Mental Health Counseling Master’s Program.

LAW

Bourland, Wall & Wenzel has added associate attorney Austin Caldera. Caldera graduated with honors from the Texas Tech University School of Law.

Kelly Hart has announced that five lawyers from the firm’s Fort Worth office were promoted to partnership effective Jan. 1, 2021. The new partners are Caleb Bulls, Joe Greenhill, Jody Walker, Jeff Whitfield, and Chelsea Wood. The partners are from a broad cross-section of the firm’s practice groups, including Appellate Law, Civil and Commercial Litigation, Corporate and Securities, and Real Estate and Finance.

Bulls is a partner in the Fort Worth office’s Litigation practice group. His practice focuses on representing corporate and individual clients in a wide variety of litigation in state and federal courts involving commercial disputes, business torts, personal injury cases, Deceptive Trade Practices claims, complex breach of contract actions, and arbitration.

Greenhill is a partner in the Fort Worth office’s Appellate and Litigation sections. Prior to joining Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP, Greenhill served as a law clerk to the Honorable John Devine and the Honorable David Medina of the Texas Supreme Court.

Walker is a partner in the Fort Worth office’s Real Estate practice group. He represents a variety of publicly traded and privately held companies, universities, real estate funds, and individuals in all types of complex real estate matters, including industrial, office, hospitality, retail, and multi-family projects.

Whitfield is a partner in the Fort Worth office’s Litigation practice group. He represents businesses and individuals facing a wide variety of legal and policy challenges, including but not limited to contract disputes, election challenges, securities litigation, products and premises liability, international law issues, statutory construction, and questions of constitutionality.

Wood is a partner in the Fort Worth office’s Corporate and Securities practice group. Wood represents public and private businesses in a wide variety of corporate and securities matters. Her practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, including negotiated acquisitions and dispositions, corporate reorganizations, spin-offs, joint ventures, strategic alliances, and controlled auctions.

Allyson Torres Beckman has joined labor and employment litigation firm Pham Harrison LLP as Of Counsel.

Beckman earned her J.D. in 2000 from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, now Texas A&M University School of Law. While attending Texas Wesleyan, she was a judicial intern for former U.S. Atty. Gen. Alberto Gonzales when he was a Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas.

NONPROFIT

Tarrant County Homeless Coalition’s board has named Lauren King as the agency’s next executive director. A solutions-driven leader, King brings the skills, experience and dedication needed to drive forward the Homeless Coalition’s work to ensure all members of the community have a place to call home, the board said in a news release.

King has been serving as interim executive director since June 2020.

She previously served as the Homeless Coalition’s director of community relations and oversaw the agency’s outreach and development activities. She has also held senior-level positions at Catholic Charities Fort Worth, including director of programs, family services. She began her career in the nonprofit sector as a community relations coordinator at SafeHaven of Tarrant County.

The WARM Place has announced that Kate Casey, Dr. Raj Gandhi, and Justin Lauderdale have joined its 2020-2021 board of directors.

REAL ESTATE

CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company has named Kelly Larty as the new assistant regional sales manager for its Southlake/Colleyville Regional Office. Larty joins district sales manager Tim Gauntt and Brad Horak, additional assistant regional sales manager in leading the office with more than 90 real estate professionals.