Oak & Eden re-releases award-winning Bourbon & Vine
Oak & Eden re-releases award-winning Bourbon & Vine

By FWBP Staff
Oak & Eden courtesy

Dallas-based indie whiskey producer, Oak & Eden has announced the re-release of their beloved six-time gold medal winning seasonal release, Bourbon & Vine

Crafted in collaboration with Marker Cellars Winery in the Texas hills, Bourbon & Vine begins with Oak & Eden’s four-time gold medal winning Bourbon whiskey before it is finished inside the bottle with a Cabernet Sauvignon-steeped French Oak spiral-cut piece of wood.

Oak & Eden courtesy

Oak & Eden Whiskey has pioneered a patented process called “In-Bottle Finishing,” where they place a 5” long spiral-cut piece of wood, called the Spire, into every fully-aged bottle of whiskey, imparting new flavors and characteristics to the whiskey that wouldn’t be achieved in the aging barrel alone. This technique has propelled Oak & Eden to become one of the fastest growing new spirits brands in the industry, as well as earning some of the most prestigious accolades, including taking home 20 international Gold/Double Gold medals, being recognized as the #1 Whiskey Under $100 by Wide Open Eats, one of the Top 10 Whiskeys Made in the US by Best Products, and one of The Spirits Business’ Top 50 most innovative spirits brands of 2018.

 “Bourbon & Vine is by far our most coveted existing expression,” says Joe Giildenzopf, cofounder and CEO of Oak & Eden. “There is something harmonious about the marriage between Bourbon and Cabernet. The Cabernet steeped French Oak spire adds a subtle, elegant finish to the Bourbon, making for a swirl of vanilla, candied fruit, and caramel notes. After three years of producing this seasonal release, we have all but perfected the recipe and are pleased to get it back into the hands of our customers.”

 Bourbon & Vine was the first limited edition item in Oak & Eden product lineup in 2018, out of a total of nine current and expired releases.

The complete product line includes Bourbon & Spire, Rye & Spire, Wheat & Spire, Bourbon & Vine, Bourbon & Brew, a cold brew coffee infused bourbon, Rye & Rumba, a Caribbean rum infused rye, the Ale Series, two unique whiskey expressions made in collaboration with Rahr & Sons Brewery out of Fort Worth, TX, and Round Prairie Rye, a collaborative barrel proof rye whiskey crafted with soaring rock Americana duet, Jamestown Revival. Bourbon & Vine is available for sale in Texas, Colorado, California, Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, as well as available for sale online at shop.oakandeden.com. Learn more about Bourbon & Vine at

www.oakandeden.com/whiskey

